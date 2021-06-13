Palo Alto Networks Optimizes Its Support in EMEA | News | Safety

Palo Alto Networks announces that it is significantly expanding its customer service offering in EMEA, investing in a greater presence and applying a center of excellence model to give customers access to the support they need, whenever they need it. The company will provide support services from Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary and PolandIt will also further expand existing support services in Israel and the Netherlands. The announcement marks a significant expansion in EMEA that will give customers comprehensive support throughout the region.

Create a new EMEA Center of Excellence to hire trained support engineers in Spain, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland

With 2020 ushering in a cybercrime “gold rush”, it is more important than ever for businesses to have access to local support when they need it. According to the 1H 2021 cloud threat report from Unit 42, retail, manufacturing, and government organizations saw incidents rise 402%, 230%, and 205%, respectively.

Expanded customer service resources will help ensure that the company’s customers have access to high-level engineers located in your time slot. Expansion throughout the region will also reinforce the multinational’s commitment to respecting local data sensitivity and data requirements. General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD).

“At a time of unprecedented pressure on our customers and their IT teams, it is vitally important that we stand by their side to provide the support they need to keep their businesses safe from harm,” he says. Wadad Kafka, Vice President of Global Customer Support at Palo Alto Networks for the EMEA region. “This expansion of highly skilled engineers in the EMEA region means that our customers will always have access to the expertise they need, whether for daily inquiries or at their most critical times.”