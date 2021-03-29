Palmetta defended his WBA-International title in a great boxing evening in Argentina

Photo: @boxeodeprimera_tycsports

Alberto “Beto” Palmetta once again showed off the power of his left fist this Saturday night. In his commitment agreed to at the distance of ten laps against the experienced Aztec, José Alan Herrera, the Argentine defended his international welterweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) with a technical knockout in the second round.

The explosive international boxing gala was held at the Lanús Club in Buenos Aires under the production of the Payne Boxing Series and in total two WBA titles were disputed.

Palmetta dominated the first round against a Herrera who fought back in anticipation of what the champion proposed. In the second round there was a greater exchange of blows, but a left cross by Palmetta left Herrera in the way. And so, the Argentine Olympian successfully retained the regional black and gold belt in his first defense.

In previous moments, in the co-star clash, a great fight left the ring effervescent and was the perfect prelude to the main fight. The local albiceleste, double Olympian in London 2012 and 2016, Alberto el “Impacto” Melian, starred in a dramatic fight against the Dominican Frency Fortunato Saya, who saw the good streak with which he arrived from the United States broken. In the first five laps, everything seemed to indicate that the fight would end for Melian, who, like Ave Fénix, resisted powerful attacks from the hitherto undefeated Fortunato that brought the Argentine to the canvas repeatedly.

But the “Impact” knew how to wake up and made the Dominican suffer in the second half of the fight, when fatigue punished the visiting fighter in tune with his fists. With emotion and adrenaline, Alberto Melian was crowned as the new Inter-Continental Feather Champion of the World Boxing Association in a great display of claw and courage.

To complement the card, a week after succeeding in the International Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, from where he returned with a gold medal, the promising Olympic prospect Mirco Cuello completed his fourth professional presentation with the same outcome as all: KO, this Once 52 seconds into the first round, caused by a left crusader who quickly removed from combat the also Argentine Héctor Gusman.

The World Boxing Association celebrates the great performance of the evening organized by Payne Boxing where good boxing prospects put on a great show.