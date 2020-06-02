The technical committee of Palmeiras was concerned with the incidence of injuries in the resumption of the German Championship after stopping by covid-19 pandemic. With the team inactive for more than two months, the club also plans to do new cardiological exams in its squad at the prestigious Sírio-Libanês hospital.

Antônio Mello and Daniel Gonçalves already imagine how the resumption will be (Photo: Disclosure / Cesar Greco)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“German football in the first round had several players with injuries, already turning on the warning signal. There are studies that demonstrate the need for an adequate pre-season with the objective of performance and to avoid injuries, but our reality this year is totally different “, said the scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves during the Palmeiras Congress of Football Sciences.

The alviverde team has been inactive since the last March 14th, when they drew 0-0 against Inter de Limeira, for the 10th round of the Paulista Championship. From the beginning of May, unable to use the Football Academy, the cast has been conducting physical training at a distance.

“All of our athletes will be tested again in the cardiology part. We will check the deficits of the previous conditions to have a specific job in this return, so that we can prevent injuries”, declared the scientific coordinator of Palmeiras.

The club has already prepared a protocol for the resumption of activities and plans to test all its athletes. For eventual positive results, Daniel Gonçalves plans to check for possible kidney and liver damage, as well as cardiac damage. Football will resume in São Paulo only with the approval of the municipal and state health authorities.

“We will be very careful with this return, because new things have emerged. What happened in Germany can happen in Brazil. Our athlete is not what we think, but what he can present. The athlete has a limit of assimilation and physical response These precautions are being taken “, guaranteed the physical preparation coordinator Antônio Mello.



Sports Gazette