Palmeiras published their financial statements 2019 at the end of last month. The document shows that the club alviverde received a total of R $ 108,221,000 with the departure of players and still owes R $ 152,481,000 to other clubs for signings.
The main transfer of Palmeiras last season was the negotiation involving the departure of the young left-back Luan Cândido, trained in the youth teams, to RB Leipzig for R $ 25,452,000. Currently, the young man defends RB Bragantino.
In the list of athletes’ negotiations, there is also the name of striker Ricardo Goulart. As the player had his loan contract terminated during the assignment period, Palmeiras received an indemnity of R $ 10,068,000 from the Chinese Guangzhou Evergrande.
Of the R $ 152,481,000 that Palmeiras still owes to other clubs, it is R $ 61,067,000 to teams from abroad and R $ 91,414,000 to Brazilian teams. In the financial statement released by the club, however, there are only foreign associations.
The largest debt listed, of R $ 22,653,000, arises from the hiring of defender Vitor Hugo with Fiorentina. Some players are currently on loan from Palmeiras, such as Borja (Atlético Nacional), Carlos Eduardo (Athletico-PR), Deyverson (Getafe) and Angulo (Cruzeiro).
The document also informs that Palmeiras has R $ 17,178,000 to receive from foreign clubs, of which R $ 6,026,000 are from the sale of Tchê Tchê to Dynamo Kiev. In July, the club waits for R $ 29,800,000 for Matheus Fernandes to leave Barcelona. From Brazilian teams (not specified), there is R $ 39,910,000 receivable.
Palmeiras had a total revenue of R $ 665,538,000 during the past year, with expenses of R $ 663,814,000, which provides a surplus of R $ 1,724,000. This amount, added to the accumulated surplus of R $ 59,660,000, makes a net worth of R $ 61,384,000.
REVENUE WITH TRADED ATHLETES
Luan Cândido (RB Leipizg): R $ 25,452,000
Arthur (Bragantino): R $ 22,645,000
Moses (Shandong Luneng): R $ 20,963,000
Ricardo Goulart (Guangzhou Evergrande): R $ 10,068,000 – compensation
Vitão (Shakhtar Donetsk): R $ 10,030,000
Carlos Eduardo (Athletico-PR): R $ 5,270,000
Juninho (Bahia): R $ 4,612,000
Thiago Martins (Yokohama Marinos): R $ 4,027,000
Thiago Santos (Dallas FC): R $ 3,066,000
Mailton (Mirassol): R $ 600,000
Solidarity mechanism: R $ 1,488,000
Total: R $ 108,221,000
DEBT WITH FOREIGN CLUBS
Vitor Hugo (Fiorentina): R $ 22,653,000
Angulo (Envigado): R $ 12,153,000
Borja (Atlético Nacional): R $ 12,092,000
Carlos Eduardo (Pyramids): R $ 8,346,000
Bruno Henrique (Palermo): R $ 4,077,000
Deyverson (Levante): R $ 954,000
Gustavo Gomez (Milan): R $ 793,000
Total: R $ 61,067,000
AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE FROM FOREIGN CLUBS
Tchê Tchê (Dynamo Kiev): R $ 6,026,000
Vitão (Shakhtar Donetsk): R $ 4.531.000
João Pedro (Porto): R $ 4,304,000
Thiago Santos (Dallas FC): R $ 927,000
Gustavo Garcia (Basel): R $ 906,000 – right of first refusal
Mendieta (Olímpia): R $ 302,000
Mauritius (Lazio): R $ 182,000 – solidarity mechanism
Total: R $ 17,178,000
