Palmeiras published their financial statements 2019 at the end of last month. The document shows that the club alviverde received a total of R $ 108,221,000 with the departure of players and still owes R $ 152,481,000 to other clubs for signings.

The main transfer of Palmeiras last season was the negotiation involving the departure of the young left-back Luan Cândido, trained in the youth teams, to RB Leipzig for R $ 25,452,000. Currently, the young man defends RB Bragantino.

In the list of athletes’ negotiations, there is also the name of striker Ricardo Goulart. As the player had his loan contract terminated during the assignment period, Palmeiras received an indemnity of R $ 10,068,000 from the Chinese Guangzhou Evergrande.

Of the R $ 152,481,000 that Palmeiras still owes to other clubs, it is R $ 61,067,000 to teams from abroad and R $ 91,414,000 to Brazilian teams. In the financial statement released by the club, however, there are only foreign associations.

The largest debt listed, of R $ 22,653,000, arises from the hiring of defender Vitor Hugo with Fiorentina. Some players are currently on loan from Palmeiras, such as Borja (Atlético Nacional), Carlos Eduardo (Athletico-PR), Deyverson (Getafe) and Angulo (Cruzeiro).

The document also informs that Palmeiras has R $ 17,178,000 to receive from foreign clubs, of which R $ 6,026,000 are from the sale of Tchê Tchê to Dynamo Kiev. In July, the club waits for R $ 29,800,000 for Matheus Fernandes to leave Barcelona. From Brazilian teams (not specified), there is R $ 39,910,000 receivable.

Palmeiras had a total revenue of R $ 665,538,000 during the past year, with expenses of R $ 663,814,000, which provides a surplus of R $ 1,724,000. This amount, added to the accumulated surplus of R $ 59,660,000, makes a net worth of R $ 61,384,000.

REVENUE WITH TRADED ATHLETES



Luan Cândido (RB Leipizg): R $ 25,452,000

Arthur (Bragantino): R $ 22,645,000

Moses (Shandong Luneng): R $ 20,963,000

Ricardo Goulart (Guangzhou Evergrande): R $ 10,068,000 – compensation

Vitão (Shakhtar Donetsk): R $ 10,030,000

Carlos Eduardo (Athletico-PR): R $ 5,270,000

Juninho (Bahia): R $ 4,612,000

Thiago Martins (Yokohama Marinos): R $ 4,027,000

Thiago Santos (Dallas FC): R $ 3,066,000

Mailton (Mirassol): R $ 600,000

Solidarity mechanism: R $ 1,488,000

Total: R $ 108,221,000

DEBT WITH FOREIGN CLUBS

Vitor Hugo (Fiorentina): R $ 22,653,000

Angulo (Envigado): R $ 12,153,000

Borja (Atlético Nacional): R $ 12,092,000

Carlos Eduardo (Pyramids): R $ 8,346,000

Bruno Henrique (Palermo): R $ 4,077,000

Deyverson (Levante): R $ 954,000

Gustavo Gomez (Milan): R $ 793,000

Total: R $ 61,067,000

AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE FROM FOREIGN CLUBS

Tchê Tchê (Dynamo Kiev): R $ 6,026,000

Vitão (Shakhtar Donetsk): R $ 4.531.000

João Pedro (Porto): R $ 4,304,000

Thiago Santos (Dallas FC): R $ 927,000

Gustavo Garcia (Basel): R $ 906,000 – right of first refusal

Mendieta (Olímpia): R $ 302,000

Mauritius (Lazio): R $ 182,000 – solidarity mechanism

Total: R $ 17,178,000

