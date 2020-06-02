Even though there is still no date to resume face-to-face training in São Paulo due to the coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras has adjusted protocols. For example, new cardiological exams are foreseen in the club’s agreement with the Hospital Sírio-Libanês. In addition, attention was drawn to the bruises presented on the return of the German Championship, remembered by members of the technical committee at a virtual congress this Tuesday.

Coordinators Daniel Gonçalves and Antônio Mello talk about concerns about returning from training (Agência Palmeiras)

– German football had several players with muscle or joint injuries in the first round, already turning on the warning sign. We have countless studies demonstrating the need for an adequate pre-season with the objective of performance and avoid injuries, but our reality this year is totally different, because we are coming from a very long period of inactivity – said the scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves.

– We will be very careful in this return. What happened in Germany can happen in Brazil too. The athlete is not what we think, but what he can present, with a limit of assimilation and physical response. These precautions are being taken. Let’s understand the athlete first, with evaluations and research to fit psychological behavior in the elaboration of the physical plan – said the fitness coordinator Antônio Mello.

The declarations took place at the 2nd Palmeiras Football Science Congress, which takes place online, due to circulation restrictions due to the pandemic, focusing on the impact of the crisis generated by COVID-19. And Daniel Gonçalves said he was concerned about the cardiological issue of the cast.

– For athletes who test positive at some point, we need to research, for example, if there was cardiac, kidney or liver damage. We know that COVID-19 has this characteristic of some cell damage. Then, all of our athletes will be tested again in the cardiology part. We will check the deficits in previous conditions to have a specific job in this return and prevent injuries – said Daniel Gonçalves.

The 2nd Palmeiras Football Science Congress will take place daily until Monday, with all debates starting at 5 pm, with live transmission on the club’s official accounts on Youtube and Facebook. Other members of the Palmeirense technical commission will appear during the congress, which will debate sports nutrition adapted to the new times on Wednesday.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo should participate on Saturday, a day that can also count on the participation of former coach Muricy Ramalho or former midfielder Alex. Professionals from Manchester City, England, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine, Rome, Italy, Porto, Portugal, River Plate, Argentina, and the Faculty of the Americas will also participate.

