Even though there is still no date to resume face-to-face training in São Paulo due to the coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras has adjusted protocols. For example, new cardiological exams are foreseen in the club’s agreement with the Hospital Sírio-Libanês. In addition, attention was drawn to the bruises presented on the return of the German Championship, remembered by members of the technical committee at a virtual congress this Tuesday.
Coordinators Daniel Gonçalves and Antônio Mello talk about concerns about returning from training (Agência Palmeiras)
– German football had several players with muscle or joint injuries in the first round, already turning on the warning sign. We have countless studies demonstrating the need for an adequate pre-season with the objective of performance and avoid injuries, but our reality this year is totally different, because we are coming from a very long period of inactivity – said the scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves.
– We will be very careful in this return. What happened in Germany can happen in Brazil too. The athlete is not what we think, but what he can present, with a limit of assimilation and physical response. These precautions are being taken. Let’s understand the athlete first, with evaluations and research to fit psychological behavior in the elaboration of the physical plan – said the fitness coordinator Antônio Mello.
The declarations took place at the 2nd Palmeiras Football Science Congress, which takes place online, due to circulation restrictions due to the pandemic, focusing on the impact of the crisis generated by COVID-19. And Daniel Gonçalves said he was concerned about the cardiological issue of the cast.
– For athletes who test positive at some point, we need to research, for example, if there was cardiac, kidney or liver damage. We know that COVID-19 has this characteristic of some cell damage. Then, all of our athletes will be tested again in the cardiology part. We will check the deficits in previous conditions to have a specific job in this return and prevent injuries – said Daniel Gonçalves.
The 2nd Palmeiras Football Science Congress will take place daily until Monday, with all debates starting at 5 pm, with live transmission on the club’s official accounts on Youtube and Facebook. Other members of the Palmeirense technical commission will appear during the congress, which will debate sports nutrition adapted to the new times on Wednesday.
Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo should participate on Saturday, a day that can also count on the participation of former coach Muricy Ramalho or former midfielder Alex. Professionals from Manchester City, England, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine, Rome, Italy, Porto, Portugal, River Plate, Argentina, and the Faculty of the Americas will also participate.
Check the schedule of the 2nd Palmeiras Football Science Congress:
2/6 – TUESDAY – 5 pm
Performance development and injury prevention in the pandemic
Palmeiras: Daniel Gonçalves – Scientific Coordinator
Palmeiras: Antônio Melo – Physical Preparation Coordinator
Sports Science and Exercise Physiology / The Villages SC and Brazilian Indoor Soccer National Team – Cláudio Pavanelli – Physiologist
FAM: Prof. Henry Dan Kiyomoto – Professor of Physiotherapy at FAM
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
3/6 – WEDNESDAY – 5 pm
Sports Nutrition in a Globalized World by COVID-19: New practices, new habits, new times
Palmeiras: Mirtes Stancanelli – Nutritionist
Futebol Clube do Porto: Vitor Hugo Teixeira – Nutritionist
FAM: Prof. Marcelo Luiz Peixoto Sobral – Professor of Medicine
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting – Journalist
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
4/6 – THURSDAY – 5pm
Performance and market analysis in football
Palmeiras: Lucas Oliveira – Market Analyst
Palmeiras: Rafael Costa – Performance Analyst
Palmeiras: Guilherme Dias- Performance Analyst
Shakhtar Donetsk: Jose Fernando Rodrigues Boto – Scout Chief
Manchester City: Harry Dunn – Performance analyst
Roma: Tiago Leal – Performance Analyst
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting – Journalist
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
* There will be simultaneous translation.
5/6 – FRIDAY – 5 pm
New Stage – Career outside the fields
Palmeiras: Edu Dracena – Football Advisor
Paulista Football Federation: Mauro Silva – Vice President
FAM: to be confirmed
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting – Journalist
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
6/6 – SATURDAY – 5 pm
Palmeiras: Vanderlei Luxemburgo – Coach
Guest: Alex or Muricy Ramalho (To be confirmed)
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting – Journalist
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
7/6 – SUNDAY – 5pm
Basic football – The training school
Palmeiras: João Paulo Sampaio – General coordinator of the youth teams
River Plate: Gustavo Grossi – Sporting Director
FAM: Prof. Vinícius Barroso Hirota – Coordinator of the Physical Education course
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting – Journalist
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
8/6 – MONDAY – 5 pm
Women’s Football as a tool for women’s empowerment in the social and financial area
Palmeiras: Rosana Augusto – Athlete
Palmeiras: Ricardo Belli – Coach
FAM: Prof. Vinícius Barroso Hirota – Coordinator of the Physical Education course
Special guest and mediator: Mauro Beting – Journalist
Presentation: Alessandra Colturato – TV Palmeiras
