Palmeiras, to confirm favoritism in the return of the Recopa Sudamericana

04/14/2021 at 3:31 AM CEST

South American football is preparing to have its first champion in 2021. Palmeiras and Defensa Justicia will dispute this next morning (at 02:30 CEST), at the National Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, the return of the Recopa Sudamericana, which will symbolically crown the continental super champion.

The Brazilians, who hold the Libertadores scepter, face the game in a privileged position, after the 1-2 hard work harvested the previous week in Argentina. Of course, the proactive attitude of the champion of the South American, trained now by Sebastian Beccacece, guarantees an open clash, without speculation and attractive.

El Verdao recovers its 9th starter, the veteran Luiz Adriano, recovered from Covid-19 and fined by his club for leaving home, despite being infected (and ending up running over a cyclist). His absence was deeply felt in the first leg and also on Sunday, in the final of the Brazilian Super Cup, which the Albiverdes lost in the penalty shoot-out, after drawing 2-2 against Flamengo.

Precisely, one of the doubts that exists is to know how this defeat has morally affected the pupils of Abel Ferreira, facing their second final in four days on the same stage. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions that prevail in the state of Sao Paulo, the meeting was transferred to the capital of Brazil.

🇦🇷🎞️🇧🇷 A first final in unpublished images! @Palmeiras na in front of @ClubDefensayJus na CONMEBOL #Recopa. Agora is not Brazil! 🏆 The first final with unpublished images! #Palmeiras is in front against #Defensa in CONMEBOL #Recopa. Now, the rematch in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/E9ND2CJnLH – CONMEBOL Recopa (@ConmebolRecopa) April 9, 2021

Defense has no other option than to go back. The regulation works in their favor, since there is no double value of the goals in the event of a tie. Any victory by the minimum of the Argentines carries the final until extra time.

Possible alignments

Palmeiras: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Viña; Felipe Melo, Danilo (Gabriel Menino), Raphael Veiga; Wesley, Rony and Luiz Adriano.

Defense and Justice: Unsain; Rodríguez, Frías, Meza, Benítez; Loaiza, Enzo Fernández, Pizzini, Rotondi; Walter Bou and Braian Romero.

Referee: Leodán Gonzalez (Uruguay).

Stadium: Mané Garrincha National (Brasilia).

Schedule: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. (local time) / Thursday at 02:30 CEST.