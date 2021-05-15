Palmeiras, the star semifinal of the Paulista Championship

05/15/2021 at 4:41 AM CEST

There will be a classic of the maximum in the semifinals of the Paulista Championship. Corinthians and Palmeiras will meet in a one-game tie that will settle one of the finalists in the main regional championship in Brazil. In the other semifinal, Sao Paulo, from Hernán Crespo, will start as a favorite against the modest Mirassol. The two matches will be played this coming Sunday.

Palmeiras eliminated Red Bull Bragantino (0-1) this last morning in a quarterfinal duel between teams from Serie A from Brasileirao. The both of Rony He decided the balance of a match, in which the current champion of the tournament and the Libertadores suffered a lot in the first half. Corinthians, meanwhile, had qualified on Tuesday, when they beat Inter de Limeira (4-1) without any complications.

Although the match is played at the Corinthians Arena, Palmeiras starts with an advantage, since it has a clearly superior squad than a Corinthians, which has just fallen dramatically eliminated in the South American Cup.

In 2020, the Verdao already surpassed its maximum rival in the final of the regional tournament and it still kicks the 4-0 that it infringed in the last Brasileirao. As the team of Abel ferreira He is already mathematically classified for the knockout stages of the Libertadores, he will be able to alienate his best troops.

🔞🐺

Benítez deu uma Assistência com A maiúsculo para Pablo, who scores the fourth goal of Tricolor no Morumbi. # DirectvGO #FutebolPaulista # Paulistão # WearMáscara # TorçaEmCasa

🎥SporTV pic.twitter.com/k9mcBGStpS – Paulistão Sicredi 2021 (@Paulistao) May 15, 2021

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, is taking advantage of having finished first in the regular season and it has a much more comfortable frame. This morning, he overcame the Ferroviaria without disheveled (4-2), with goals from Gabriel Sara, Liziero (who has been called up for the Olympic Seleçao), Igor Vinicius Y Paul.

Their rival now in the semifinals will be Mirassol, who eliminated Guaraní on penalties, after 0-0 in the 90 minutes, in the most decaffeinated quarter-final duel. Looking ahead to the next round, Hernan Crespo could recover the ex-blaugrana Dani Alves, down due to an elongation in the right thigh.