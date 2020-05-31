Five years ago, there was a historic Derby at Arena Corinthians. Palmeiras won the archrival for the first time at the Itaquera stadium, with a wide field to make it 2-0, with goals from Rafael Marques and Zé Roberto, on May 31, 2015, for the Brazilian Championship of that season.

Facing almost 30 thousand payers, Verdão opened the scoring in the 24th minute, with Rafael Marques, and Zé Roberto increased in the extra time. The classic was still marked as Valdivia’s last game for the club, and caused turbulence in the rival, who had already been eliminated by Palmeiras in Paulista, on penalties, at home, in the previous month. Corinthians reached the Brazilian title that season, but won without winning any Derby in the tournament.

Zé Roberto scored one of the goals of the palmeirense victory at the Corinthians stadium (Agência Palmeiras / Divulgation)

Photo: Lance!

Check out the video published by Palmeiras recalling the goals of that Derby:

Check the technical sheet of the match held on May 31, 2015:

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 0 X 2 PALM TREES

Location: Arena Corinthians, São Paulo (SP)

Date: 5/31/2015

Income / Public: R $ 1,784,531.76 / 29,479 paying

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

Yellow cards: Ralf, Renato Augusto, Gil, Edílson and Danilo (COR); Arouca, Egídio, Lucas, Valdívia and Kelvin (PAL)

Red card: –

Goals: Rafael Marques (24 ‘/ 1st Q) (0-1) and Zé Roberto (46’ / 1st Q) (0-2)

CORINTHIANS: Cassio; Fágner (Edílson, 26 ‘/ 2 ° T), Gil, Edu Dracena and Fábio Santos; Ralf (Mendoza, interval), Bruno Henrique, Petros (Danilo, 20 ‘/ 2 ° T) and Jadson; Renato Augusto and Romero. Coach: Tite.

PALM TREES: Fernando Prass; Lucas (Ayrton, 30 ‘/ 2 ° T), Jackson, Vítor Hugo and Egídio; Gabriel, Arouca (Amaral, 36 ‘/ 2 ° T), Zé Roberto and Valdívia; Kelvin (Leandro, 42 ‘/ 2 ° T) and Rafael Marques. Coach: Oswaldo de Oliveira.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website