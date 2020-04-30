This week, Palmeiras closed last year’s budget with a surplus of R $ 1.7 million, but on the other hand it recorded a 19% increase in debt with Crefisa compared to 2018. Responsible for sponsoring the team since 2015 and also for investing in the purchase of players, the financial institution is now creditor of a loan in the amount of R $ 170 million. At the end of 2018, the outstanding amount was R $ 142.6 million.

The club’s accounts were sent to the members of the Deliberative Council in the last few days, as they could not be voted on in person meetings due to the precaution with the new coronavirus. The document obtained by the state brings the financial information of Palmeiras gathered in 34 pages and with the complete summary of how the last season was. The alviverde team raised R $ 641.9 million. The segment that earned the most money was broadcast rights, with R $ 216.8 million.

On the other hand, Palmeiras had expenses of R $ 640 million, of which R $ 213.7 million were to maintain the wages of the football department. Compared to the previous year, the year 2018, the team maintained cost stability, but had reductions in revenues. The biggest falls were in awards, from R $ 33 million to R $ 21 million, and also in the negotiation of athletes. After profiting R $ 169 million from the sale of players, Palmeiras pocketed R $ 70.6 million in 2019.

Another section of the balance sheet is mainly dedicated to the club’s pending with Crefisa, which is now valued at R $ 170 million. In January 2018, Palmeiras and the company signed an addendum on the format of the operation used between them to hire players with funds coming from the sponsor. Instead of being configured as marketing property purchases, it became a loan with interest adjusted by the CDI. The agreement was rewritten to comply with a requirement of the Federal Revenue Service, which fined Crefisa at the end of 2017 for considering the format used previously inappropriate.

When this contract was updated, the amount was estimated at R $ 120 million. The value includes several signings of reinforcements, such as Borja, Guerra, Lucas Lima, Luan, Bruno Henrique, Deyverson and several other players. The loan format obliges Palmeiras to return the amount received for the sales of these athletes within two years after their departure for other teams.

At the end of 2019, the amount owed by Palmeiras was R $ 172 million, but the board managed to reduce some of the debt to R $ 170 million. R $ 2 million was paid with resources from the sales of Juninho, Thiago Santos and the money received for the negotiation of a loan from Carlos Eduardo to Athletico-PR.

The balance sheet reveals that if the team is unable to return the money invested by the company, it will have to use other revenues as collateral. “In the event of a default by the club, the box office and sponsorship revenues are conditioned as a guarantee for the settlement of the corresponding debt,” says an excerpt from the accounting report.

ALLIANZ PARQUE

The balance sheet shows the amount that Palmeiras has to receive from the managers of Allianz Parque in compensation signed by the administration of the stadium. Although the text points out that there is an ongoing negotiation on the best way to settle the pending issue, the document reveals the club considers it a creditor of the receipt of R $ 59.5 million.

