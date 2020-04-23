Atletico Nacional, from Colombia, revealed on Wednesday night that FIFA had a favorable position in the manifestation of the club to charge Palmeiras for the payment of US $ 3 million (about R $ 16 million in the current price) for the final installment of purchase of striker Miguel Borja. The Brazilian team, however, disputes the information and states that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS, in the acronym in French).

According to Atlético Nacional, FIFA will contact Palmeiras within 45 days for the São Paulo club to pay the outstanding amount. Borja arrived in Brazilian football in February 2017, when he had 70% of the economic rights purchased for R $ 35 million at the time. Under the agreement, Palmeiras would have to buy the remaining 30% if it were not sold to another team by August 2019.

As last year Borja was not sold and remained at Palmeiras, Atlético Nacional called Fifa to receive the remaining portion, set at US $ 3 million. The amount will be divided between the team from Medellín and Tuluá, also from Colombia. In early 2020 the striker was loaned to another Colombian team, Junior Barranquilla.

Atlético Nacional president Juan David Pérez Ortíz celebrated the decision sent by FIFA. “We particularly value the decision that FIFA has just sent. This is an important sum whose payment we expected since August last year and whose default generated significant losses in 2019, which we had to cover with debt with financial sector, “he said.

Consulted by state, Palmeiras disputes the position of the Colombian team. “This decision is not final. The case is still in its preliminary stages. Palmeiras are not at any risk of being sanctioned by FIFA at this stage. We will appeal to CAS,” said the club in a note sent to the report.

The pending on Borja came to be discussed among clubs earlier this year. The two boards negotiated the departure of right-back Daniel Muñoz for Palmeiras. The amount due by the Brazilian team would be paid in the same transfer, but there was no agreement. The Colombian team also publicly charged Santos for the purchase of defender Felipe Aguilar.

