Club account on the social network, which currently has 2.3 million followers, will post in their stories organizations that help or act in the fight against the coronavirus

Palmeiras announced on Friday an action to publicize companies that assist or act directly in the fight against the coronavirus. The club will publicize these brands in the stories feature of its official Instagram account, which currently has 2.3 million followers.

Palmeiras announces yet another campaign that is part of the program “For a Greener Future” (Disclosure)

The focus is on health organizations and institutions that work to care for people impacted by the crisis. The process for publishing the content needs to be registered in this form, be a non-profit institution, have an active and regular CNPJ, agree with the Term of Commitment and fit the proposed themes. The campaign has an unlimited duration.- Our goal is to use the strength of the Palmeiras brand to publicize organizations that are aligned with our purpose of promoting people’s health and well-being. At this moment, we need to unite even more and show the strength of the Palestrine fans – explained the executive marketing director of Palmeiras, Roberto Trinas.

Institutions that develop, produce or distribute personal hygiene materials (including 70% gel alcohol), cleaning materials and food for people at risk or vulnerable in the midst of the current pandemic will be disclosed.

Organizations that offer psychological support with free care for vulnerable populations or that produce equipment for inpatients can also register. In addition to institutions that develop health care in clinics and hospitals, not only focused on the treatment of COVID-19, and which were impacted by the pandemic.

The campaign will also involve entities that work in the care and support of essential service professionals. For this, it is necessary for the organization to develop, produce or distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) or personal hygiene materials for professionals in the health system or in sectors such as urban cleaning, public transport and security.

The campaign is part of the Institutional Responsibility program for Palmeiras called “Por Um Futuro Mais Verde”, which aims to consolidate the club as a responsible organization, generating a positive impact for football and society in the economic, social and environmental pillars.

