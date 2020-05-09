Verdão Channel on YouTube published five goals scored by gringos from 2015 here, in games for Paulista, Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras published on their YouTube channel last Friday a video with five goals from gringos by the club, counting 2015 here, to kill the fan’s longing.

Yerry Mina and Alejandro Guerra are among the chosen ones (Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)

The first to be remembered was the Argentine Cristaldo, who was in the team between 2014 and 2016. The goal in question was over São Paulo, in a 4-0 defeat, in the 2015 Brazilian Championship. After the launch of left-back Egídio , he completed in his head, to the delight of the fans at Allianz Parque. Then, another Argentine placed in the video was Lucas Barrios. The chosen goal was against Rosario Central, in the tie 3 to 3 in the Libertadores 2016. Again Egídio launches, on a free kick, for Barrios to complete. Colombian Yerry Mina was not left out of the count. The goal against Santos in the 1-1 draw at the 2016 Brazilian was remembered. After Dudu’s corner kick, he nodded and, of course, sent the dance to the crowd. Venezuelan Alejandro Guerra appears in the top 5 with the goal against São Paulo, in the 3-0 victory, in Paulista 2017. Borja tried at first and Guerra insisted, sending for the goal.

Closing the list, a goal by Gustavo Gómez, the Paraguayan defender who remains at Palmeiras until today. The goal that was remembered was again on São Paulo, in the 2-0 victory, breaking a 16 year old taboo in Morumbi. After a corner kick, a strong header and a dance to celebrate.

Watch the video of TV Palmeiras with the top 5 goals of foreigners in the club:

