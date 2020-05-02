In the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras decided to keep full payments to the women’s football squad and also in the aid grant given to non-professional athletes. The measure was taken following the premise of avoiding layoffs at the moment and following the financial study carried out over the past month.

There was no change in the salaries of female football players from Palmeiras (Agência Palmeiras / Divulgation)

Photo: Lance!

The definition covers all amateur athletes linked to the club. There is also the maintenance of salaries not only for female football players, but for boys who make up the grassroots categories of Verdão. Some members of technical commissions, however, may have their contracts suspended, however maintaining the net amount they receive monthly. In such cases, contracts will be suspended for 30 days, renewable for an additional 30. An employee with a net salary (excluding taxes and monthly discounts) of R $ 4 thousand, for example, will continue to receive this amount, with the difference that the federal government will pay unemployment insurance and Verdão will disburse the remainder to complete this net amount. At any time, this measure can be interrupted, with the professional returning to work and resuming his contract normally.

This suspension of contract from part of the technical committees affects employees from all departments of the club. With the intention of not having any layoffs, Verdão followed Provisional Measure 936 (called the Emergency Program for Maintaining Employment and Income). Those who had their contract suspended will continue to receive basic food and access to health insurance. Others will continue to work remotely in the home office system.

On Thursday, an agreement was announced with players from the men’s main team, which also involved coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, football manager Cícero Souza and football director Anderson Barros. There was a 25% reduction in salaries registered in the May and June portfolio, and the amounts referring to image rights in April and May were paid in installments, with payment to be completed by June 2021.

All championships that Palmeiras dispute, in all categories, were interrupted in March, indefinitely. As a result, Verdão’s training centers and headquarters were closed. There is still no forecast of resumption of activities or tournaments.

See too:

See former players who became managers