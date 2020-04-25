Since the beginning of the season, Vanderlei Luxemburgo performed several tests in the team to find the ideal formation for the Palm Trees. Raphael Veiga, who started the year prestigious by the coach, including as a starter, lost space over time at Verdão.

The idea of ​​Luxembourg in the beginning of 2020 was to have a team that worked more on the ball in the midfield sector, with more players participating in the set-up. Thus, the coach set up the team in a 4-2-3-1 “crooked”, with Raphael Veiga acting open from the left and having the freedom to fall inside.

Veiga failed to convince when he received opportunities in 2020

The pair with Lucas Lima, however, did not show results on the field. Thus, Luxemburg started to choose only a half guard in the starting line-up, with jersey shirt 20 being chosen to be kept in the team. With that, Raphael Veiga went to the bench, giving way to another speed forward.

As of the end of February, Veiga started to be used only as a centralized midfielder, competing for a spot with Lucas Lima. The player revealed that he had a conversation with Luxembourg, stating that didn’t feel so comfortable playing on the field side.

The last time Veiga started a match as a starter at Palmeiras was on February 20, against Guarani, for the Campeonato Paulista, when Alviverde entered the field with a mixed team. He has since entered the second half on two other occasions.

In the last four matches at Verdão before the calendar stopped due to the coronavirus, Veiga didn’t even leave the reserve bench. From the match against Tigre-ARG, for Libertadores, Luxembourg started to scale a team with four attackers, without the figure of a half guard.

Since 2017, when he was signed by Palmeiras, Veiga has played 55 matches for the club, with seven goals scored. The midfielder has a bond with the club until the end of 2023.

Sports Gazette





.