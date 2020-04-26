Palmeiras, considered one of the most powerful schools of goalkeepers in Brazil, could not miss the day when the position is celebrated. This Sunday, on his official Twitter profile, he published images of 11 archers who made history in the club, including Marcos, Velloso and Oberdan Cattani.

– Goalkeeper is not lacking in our centenary history. On this day, our tribute to the giants that made and are still part of it. Thank you! – wrote the page.

In the images, first we see the three current goalkeepers of Verdão, Jailson, Weverton and Vinicius Silvestre. Then, the chosen ones were Velloso, Sérgio, Marcos and Fernando Prass. Finally, Oberdan Cattani, Fabio Crippa, Valdir and Leão complete the list.

Weverton is the current first goalkeeper of Verdão (Photo: Agência Palmeiras / Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Jailson arrived at Palmeiras in 2014 and is still today, now as second goalkeeper. In total, there are 78 games played, including the one started for the 2016 Brazilian title, when Prass got injured and he ended up starting.

Weverton was hired in 2018 and took over from Roger Machado, passing Luiz Felipe Scolari and now Vanderlei Luxemburgo. In total, 97 games were played and the 2018 Brazilian Championship title. Vinicius Silvestre has been on the team since 2013, between loans and returns, and has a disputed game.

Velloso is one of the club’s idols. Formed at the alviverde base, 458 official matches were played and he won a series of titles, among them Paulista, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. Sérgio also deserves to be highlighted, after all, he entered decisive moments, as in the campaign for the 1993 state title, won over rival Corinthians, among other trophies.

Marcos was the goalkeeper of the 99 Libertadores (Reproduction)

Marcos is one of the biggest names in Palmeiras, being the titular goalkeeper of the 1999 Libertadores conquest. He played for the club throughout his career, from 1992 to 2012, and played in more than 530 games. Fernando Prass, who is now in Ceará, is also part of the recent history of the club, having played in 274 matches. It was his last penalty taken to win the 2015 Copa do Brasil title over Santos, in addition to numerous important saves.

Oberdan Cattani, also one of the greatest idols, played at Palmeiras between 1940 and 1954, in 351 games, having won several titles, among them the 1951 World Cup, even though in Fábio Crippa’s reserve. Crippa, incidentally, was also remembered for the official profile of the club: he defended the Palmeiras goal from 1950 to 1956, in 80 games.

Finally, two more archers were honored. Emerson Leão joined the club in 1968 and stayed for ten years, then returned between 1984 and 1986, and is one of the players who most played with the club’s shirt in history. He won Brazilians and Paulistas for the club.

Valdir, who worked in Verdão between 1958 and 1968, is also one of the great idols of the fans of the time that became known as the First Football Academy, having won Brazilians, Paulistas and Rio-São Paulo Cup. He was also the first goalkeeper coach in the history of football and helped form big names in the position, such as Velloso and Leão.

