Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is no forecast for the beginning of the Brazilian Championship. But Dudu warns that Palmeiras are able to face Flamengo, the current champion of the tournament and also the Libertadores, and any other team in the country this season.

Dudu highlights Palmeiras’ strength to become Brazilian champion this season (Agência Palmeiras / Divulgation)

– We are not concerned with Flamengo. There are other great teams as well. And we face Flamengo and any Brazilian team. Much of the day goes by, from the moment each player is living. Last year, their team was very well, as in the previous year our team was very well – said the striker to TV Bandeirantes.

Brazilian champion in 2018, Palmeiras faced Flamengo twice last year and lost both. It took 3 to 0 at Maracanã, in defeat that led to the dismissal of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, and 3 to 1 at Allianz Parque, with coach Mano Menezes and football director Alexandre Mattos delineating on the same day.

– We work this year knowing that their team will come stronger and more competitive, and we will also be competitive. We brought players to make the team more competitive. We try to work as long as possible, when the Brazilian championship starts, play well and have a competitive team to win a title that is very important for us – added Dudu.

Palmeiras number 7 still points to Inter as a strong team in Brazil. The record striker who faced Eduardo Coudet for Verdão in 2015, when the coach commanded Rosario Central, which was hard work, even losing 2-0 at Allianz Parque and drawing 3-3 in Argentina. The coach is one of Colorado’s news for 2020.

– Inter is also very competitive this year. Not only for the players, but for the great coach they hired. He’s a great coach. We played against him at Rosario Central and the team was very good. There are 18, 19 teams that will fight for the title – pondered Dudu.

Like all the Palmeiras squad, Dudu has been released from training at the Football Academy since March 16, when the interruption of all competitions that the club disputes was confirmed. The players took a collective vacation in April and, since last week, they have been doing physical work assisted at a distance and in real time by the coaching staff. There is no stipulated date for returning to tournaments or face-to-face training.

