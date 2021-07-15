Palmeiras beat Universidad Católica

America Cup

Palmeiras, current champion of the Copa Libertadores, defeated Universidad Católica by the minimum difference, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the international tournament, and as a visitor.

Conmebol

This Wednesday, Palmeiras won an important result from the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium, in Santiago de Chile, after beating 1-0 at Catholic University, on the Libertadores Cup. The only goal of the match was the work of Raphael Veiga, after a penalty charge that came after a disputed play.

Despite the score in favor of the Brazilians, the locals, led by Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, were superior throughout the first 45 minutes. The Crusaders had the best scoring chances. On multiple occasions, goalkeeper Weverton saved the São Paulo team.

When those of the Chilean capital handled the ball at will and had the Brazilians relegated on their goal, in an isolated action the VAR warned the central judge about a possible hand in the large area of ​​those of Santiago. The referee went to the monitor and after seeing the action on several occasions, he decreed a penalty for the green of Sao Paulo.

Palmeiras forward Deyverson sent a cross into the area, however, the ball was touched by the left arm of Germán Lanaro, who protested saying that the ball touched his limb after first hitting his leg; Little valid argument for the central who remained in his decision. Raphael Veiga was charged and with a powerful shot to the center of the goal he put and decreed the final 1-0, at minute 42.

For the second half, the U Católica maintained possession, but was not very effective in the face of the Brazilians’ goal. Only once was Sebastián ‘Zanahoria’ Pérez demanded, who at 70 ‘saved a shot from Wesley Ribeiro.

With the score in favor, Palmeiras will have a slight advantage for the second leg, to be played at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, next Wednesday July 21.

