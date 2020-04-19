Palmeiras asked Nacional to postpone the payment of part of a portion related to the acquisition of 50% of Matías Viña’s economic rights. The request is due to the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic and reaches the equivalent of one third of the March installment – Verdão would like the Uruguayans to allow the debt to be paid off in July.

Palmeiras asked Nacional to postpone the payment of part of a portion related to Viña (Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

On January 31, the left-back signed until the end of 2024 with Verdão, who took 50% of his economic rights by paying just under 3.5 million euros (R $ 16.6 million at the time), divided into three installments. The club paid 2/3 of the referring share in March and would pay the rest now, in April. But the request is that this debt be paid in the second half. The request of Palmeiras has been common in the market amid the current problem. The Dynamo of Kiev, Ukraine, for example, would pay one of the installments related to the purchase of Tchê Tchê, made in 2018 (the steering wheel is already in São Paulo), in March, but, with the endorsement of Verdão, it will pay this slice only in second half.

Verdão’s request was published by Ovación Digital, from El País, Uruguay, this Sunday. At 22 years of age, Matías Viña finished 2019 as champion and elected the best player of the local tournament, for the National of Montevideo, and has frequent calls for the selection of the country.

Palmeiras’ request is part of the moves that the board considers necessary to deal with the drop in revenue, which has affected all clubs in the world due to the stoppage of football on account of COVID-19. The leaders are conducting a study to understand the economic impact of the pandemic, but there is an expectation that it is not necessary to cut wages.

The players, including Matías Viña, were released indefinitely on March 16, with the request that they maintain their fitness with exercises at home, under the supervision of the coaching staff. Due to the lack of dates for the return of competitions, collective vacations started on the last day 1 and continue until the 30th.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going