The club took advantage of events to test a new ticket sales system and will pass a total of more than R $ 11,000 to the Archdiocese of São Paulo, who maintains the Pastoral do Menor

Palmeiras announced the destination of the money raised with the symbolic collection of tickets in four activities open to fans, held in February and March, amid the debut of the synthetic lawn at Allianz Parque. In total, R $ 11,374 will be donated this month to the Archdiocese of São Paulo, who maintains the Pastoral do Menor.

Club announces destination of money raised with symbolic tickets in training sessions at Allianz (Agência Palmeiras)

The charge for entry came as a test for the new ticket system, which the club definitively implemented on March 15. Thus, on Wednesday, R $ 4,420 were donated. And a new deposit of R $ 6,954 is scheduled for the 30th. Verdão also donated, to the entity, beds and other furniture from the old accommodation of the basic categories of the club. The activities that yielded this amount occurred with two training sessions of the main male team and others involving the female team and the basic categories of the club . In addition to helping to improve the new lawn, including adapting, mainly, the squad commanded by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo to the newness at Allianz Parque.

– We are very grateful for the donation of the amount received, which will be used entirely to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable population at this time of pandemic by COVID-19. Our thanks to Palmeiras for the testimony of solidarity and compassion on behalf of all the beneficiaries – said Sueli Camargo, from the Coordination of Pastoral do Menor.

Palmeiras informs that the donation is part of the “Por Um Futuro Mais Verde” program, which seeks to consolidate Palmeiras as a responsible organization, generating a positive impact for the football industry and society as a whole. The idea is to help with economic, social and environmental issues.

