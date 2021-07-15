Palmeiras and Vélez prevail in their first leg of the round of 16

07/15/2021 at 5:07 AM CEST

With a penalty sanctioned from the VAR, the Brazilian Palmeiras won the Chilean Universidad Católica by the minimum during his visit to the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2021. Verdao’s goal reached 42 minutes into the commitment with the execution from eleven meters from the ram Raphael veiga, which without problems transformed the maximum penalty indicated by the VAR into a goal after a hand in the area of ​​the Chilean team, nailing the ball with force below and in the middle. Hard blow for Gustavo Poyet’s team, who until that moment were the total dominators of the match in possession of the ball and also in the generation of dangerous plays, with multiple participations by Brazilian goalkeeper Weverton.

The game was played at an intense, fast pace, with a lot of physical effort on the part of both teams and sustained use of the wings to produce deep attacks. From the first minutes the local team was planted in the rival field and articulated plays towards the last line and distance shots, but the lack of aim cost them dearly during the rest of the game. Forwards Fernando Zampedri and Diego Valencia had multiple chances to score, but were unlucky: low-power shots and late arrivals came to nothing.

During long passages of the first 45 minutes Palmeiras did not leave his half of the field, so much so that goalkeeper Sebastián Pérez barely had a couple of occasions to intervene. However, the goal gave Palmeiras more confidence and in the second half he came out to pressure the locals and overwhelm the local defense.

Already in the second half, Universidad Católica tried unsuccessfully to break the solid defense of the Brazilian centrals, except for a precise pass filtered by Edson Puch in the 71st of the game that left Diego Valencia alone, who later lost in hand-to-hand after the opportune Weverton bilge. Valuable victory for Verdao in Santiago despite registering only two shots on goal throughout the game; now he will seek to close the tie on July 27 at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

Vélez achieves a minimal advantage against Barcelona

Vélez Sarsfield won this Wednesday 1-0 against Barcelona de Guayaquil in their first leg of the round of 16. A solitary goal by Juan Martín Lucero in the 7th minute of the game earned the Argentine team a home win in the match played at the José Amalfitani stadium in Buenos Aires, known as ‘El Fortín de Liniers’.

In the first half, and while both teams were still studying each other, a combination by Vélez’s right-back ended with a center from Tomás Guidara who found an accurate header from Juan Martin Lucero, who changed the stick to Javier Burrai.

As a result of that goal, Barcelona had to change its script and began to depend a lot on the generation of the game for its flag: Damián Díaz. Fabián Bustos’ team, the great surprise of the group stage of this tournament, could not accurately assist their striker and scorer Carlos Garcés, who was very isolated. For their part, those led by Mauricio Pellegrino through the individual ability of Ricardo Centurión and the great offensive wear and tear of Juan Martín Lucero knew how to dominate the times of an intense match. The visiting team appealed too much to the aerial centers where mainly the defender Lautaro Gianetti exhibited his great capacity for header rejections.

At the beginning of the second half, the one who appeared showing strength and solving Barcelona’s attacks was goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos who was firm to keep his goal undefeated. The replacement of the relays inclined a Barcelona with a greater offensive presence that resulted in a greater verticality but without being able to weave many options to reach the tie. Vélez, meanwhile, through the strategy of his coach Pellegrino, distributed the spare parts in the last minutes to keep his midfield fresh and be able to contain the rival’s attempts. On a counterattack, he tried to increase the advantage but also failed to bring danger to Burrai’s goal and the match ended with Velez’s minimal victory at home.

The return match will be on July 21 in Guayaquil and the winner of this key will face in the quarterfinals the winner of the cross between Cerro Porteño and Fluminense, who yesterday in the first leg registered a controversial Brazilian victory as a visitor by 0-2 in Asuncion.