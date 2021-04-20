Palmarsson signs for Aalborg

04/20/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Aalborg made the signing of Aron palmarsson through a statement on its website. The Icelandic central defender signs for three seasons, until 2024, and will leave FC Barcelona when this season ends.

Palmarsson’s departure is a serious setback for Barça, that with the empty box it is difficult to find a replacement for a player of the stature of Aron, who arrived at the Palau in the 2017-18 season. At this point in the season, it will be practically impossible to find a guarantee center if a lot of money is not put on the table, money that Barça, to this day, does not have.

The contract had been on the table for a long time for the club president to give his approval, but the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu came with the unsigned contract, the management board considered that it was not his responsibility to give the go-ahead to this renewal and did not enter in Joan Laporta’s priorities, so there came a time when Palmarsson got tired of waiting and chose to accept the Danish proposal.

Both the team and the technical staff did not expect the renewal to end in this way since Palmarsson had given his agreement and even signed the contract extension for one more year and agreed with the economic amounts, lower than those offered by the Aalborg. Even the player himself had announced that he had already reached an agreement with the club and was staying one more year at the Palau.

Undoubtedly, Aalborg’s offer was highly interesting for the Icelandic front row, but he was very committed to Barça and wanted to continue one more year under the orders of Xavi Pascual. The Danish club is determined to make a great investment in the first team to aspire to everything in 2021-22.

In his web page Aalborg is partnering with Palmarsson to announce their star signing, already showing the Danish club’s shirt with his name and number four that he will look like when he joins the Danish club’s squad.

“I see it as a really exciting challenge and I am looking forward to playing for the Aalborg Handball.. The club has done very well for many years, and they have spoken to me very positively about the atmosphere and the environment of the team. I hope to be a part of it. I am still very motivated and looking forward to winning more titles, “says Aron Pálmarsson in statements to the Aalborg website.