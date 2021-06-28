“Palma was one of the five best in history”

What of Sergio Palma it was boxingly extraordinary. Boxing is the art of hitting and not being hit, and he was that: in close range he would hit you everywhere and then it was difficult for rivals to hook him. He received, like everyone else, but he hit a lot. Without any doubt, he is among the five best Argentine boxers in history.

Working in the short and medium distance was an example. The beautiful girl from Palma, unique. He was not a guy who hit very hard, but the amount of blows and his desire to win were so many that they made him unstoppable. The fight that beats Leo Randolph would have to happen everywhere so that the boxers see how they have to win on the road.

Sergio Víctor Palma left a mark on Argentine boxing.

Palma worked a lot on top, next to you he unloaded. When he started working with my dad Santos, he made him work with the left and make him move, jump from one side to the other, he was a stylist. But he hurt his elbows and couldn’t take direct hits well, so he was forced to work short.

Alberto trains Jeremías Ponce, whom he sees things from Palma.

Both he and Juan Martín Coggi fell where they had to fall. Seriousness, love of boxing, take care of yourself 100%: there is no boxer in the world who trains like Palma. He never said no to anything and he didn’t have a physique for 15 rounds, he could hold up to 200.

Former world champion in a production with Olé in 2008.

