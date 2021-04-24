Pallete is reelected as CEO of Telefónica | News | Operators

Pallete is re-elected as CEO of Telefónica.

Telefónica’s General Shareholders’ Meeting, held online today, has approved all the resolutions proposed by the company’s Board of Directors. In this way, the Board has given green light to the management corresponding to the year 2020, to reelection of José María Álvarez-Pallete (in the photo) as an executive director with a 84.6% support, higher than the 80.2% obtained in 2017, and of Carmen García de Andrés, Ignacio Moreno and Francisco José Riberas as directors, and the remuneration to shareholders through ‘scrip dividend’, among others.

The CEO began his speech by recalling the company’s historical ability to anticipate the future. The transition from voice to data, the backbone role of telecommunications for society and the value of networks to unite people served Álvarez-Pallete to underline how Telefónica has been part of the solution during the pandemic and ensure that you are ready to lead the future.

He also explained that this leadership in fixed and mobile networks, with more than 135 million real estate units passed with fiber, is the product of “a thoughtful and sustained strategy over time” that has resulted in an investment of 95,000 million euros in all its markets. This evolution and the achievements obtained over the years enable Telefónica to continue leading the challenges of the future.

The manager reminded the shareholders of the company how the crisis has forced us to lose our fear of technology and digitization, which now mark the way for the future of society. “During the initial confinement, digitization advanced as much as it would have in five years. Each month of confinement, we moved forward a year in digitization “, he summarized.

Fortaleza in the face of an exceptional year

“Telefónica is not immune, but it is resistant.” In this way, Álvarez-Pallete has taken stock of the 2020 financial year and highlighted the impact of the pandemic on Telefónica as a consequence of the lower global economic activity. He then emphasized the resistance shown by the company and its ability to make a greater effort in adverse circumstances: “We suffered, yes, but we reacted and we knew how to manage the situation. We do not resign ourselves; on the contrary, we redoubled our efforts and gave the best of ourselves.

The Board has had the most innovative technology applied to graphic design elements. Augmented reality has been made available to all shareholders to provide them with the most complete and transparent information about the company in a visual way.

Half as much debt as five years ago

Telefónica has closed 2020 with a cash generation close to 5,000 million euros, or up to a total of 25,000 million euros in the last five years. Also over the last five years, the company has reduced debt amounting to 17,000 million euros, and its volume will soon reach a total of 26,000 million euros, less than half that of five years ago, once the pending closing operations.

In addition, and despite the impact of the crisis, the operator has reached a net profit of around 1.6 billion euros in 2020, 40% more than in the previous year.

Decisive boost to the Action Plan

José María Álvarez-Pallete recalled the timing and validity of the Strategic Plan announced just a year and a half ago, when still nothing could be intuited about a pandemic that soon after would change the rules of the known world. “When we designed the plan and announced it, we were unaware that a few months later we would face such an exceptional situation. The pandemic surprised us with a recently released Action Plan. We don’t park it, we don’t even slow it down. On the contrary, we accelerate it ”, he pointed out.

Telefónica has made decisive progress in recent months in each of the five points of the aforementioned Plan, focusing on its four key markets: Spain’s European leadership in the deployment of fiber and 5G technology, which already reaches 80% of the national territory; in the UK, with the agreement with Liberty Global, the largest corporate operation in the history of the company; in Brazil, with the purchase of Oi’s mobile assets; and in Germany, with the creation with Allianz of a fiber giant. Regarding Latin America, the telco has refocused its presence in the region, focusing on profitability, efficiency and the greater capture of asset value.

Telefónica Tech and Telefónica Infra, both strategic pieces for the Grouphave also made significant progress in the last year. Tech is already a reality made up of two digital societies, focused on cybersecurity and the cloud field, on the one hand, and on Big Data and the Internet of Things, on the other. As for Infra, it has fulfilled its objective of maximizing the deployment and enhancement of infrastructures, as evidenced by the sale of Telxius’ tower business for 7,700 million euros, at record multiples and a benchmark in the sector today.

80% of Telefónica’s processes are already digitized

Finally, the objective of advancing in the deployment of a new operating model promoting digitization has also paid off, with 80% of the company’s processes already digitized and a percentage of sales through digital channels reaching the 35% of the total.

Digital Spain to lead the Fourth industrial Revolution

Just completed the 97th anniversary of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete has reinforced the importance of moving forward under the most sustainable and diverse criteria, prioritizing values ​​and a new social contract. “It is time to set the standards for this new world. It is time to define a social contract that establishes the rules and rights in the digital space ”, he explained.

Likewise, the president of Telefónica has called for take advantage of the historic opportunity offered by Europe to promote a Digital Spain. “It is a golden opportunity for Spain to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he assured, “even more so when Europe has set an ambitious agenda that places digitization and sustainability at the center”. “Its potential would allow GDP to increase between 1.5 and 2.5 percentage points per year until 2025 and increase the productivity of SMEs between 15% and 25%,” he added.

José María Álvarez-Pallete wanted to conclude his speech with a heartfelt memory to the employees and their families affected by Covid-19: “We will not forget you,” he stressed. In addition, he has projected his gaze towards the coming years and, as at the beginning of his speech, he insisted that “Telefónica knows where the future is pointing.” “We emerge from one of the greatest crises experienced by Humanity with the pride of having fulfilled our mission and as a technological company ready to conquer the future.. We have the memory on which to build the future, a precise plan to face it and the human talent to steer it ”.