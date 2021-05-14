Palito Dominguín breaks when he knows the progress of his cousin Berta in rehabilitation in ‘Survivors’: “I dedicate my steps to you”

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast a new Survivors gala. This installment, presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez, was an authentic roller coaster of emotions for Palito Dominguín and Lola.

And it is that, they began thinking that they had to separate after Lola will steal two cookies from the production team, so the program decided to make her believe that she would be punished with expulsion.

Thus, although at first the companions seemed incredulous, they finally fell apart when Lola’s supposed substitute, Sandra Pica, appeared, who has been in Honduras since he came to end his relationship with Tom Brusse.

Once they had recovered from the shock, they cried again, but this time for the best possible reason. Jorge Javier Vázquez spoke with Berta, Palito Dominguín’s cousin and one of his defenders, and asked him to explain his story.

Berta said that she suffered a hard spinal cord injury when jumping into a pool at a party and that, since then, she was a quadriplegic. But this did not stop Palito’s cousin, because she said very proud that, after the accident, her career ended: Medicine.

He also recalled that since the incident took place he has gone to rehabilitation and that the prognosis is favorable. So much so, that the reason for the call is that I wanted to tell the survivor that she had managed to take a few steps alone.

From Honduras, Palito could not contain his emotion when he recognized his cousin’s voice and, especially, when he heard her message. “I can’t believe it, congratulations“You’re a crack!”, She commented. The one who shared her cry showing how much she already empathizes with her partner was Lola.

“These steps, all the progress and the rehabilitation I am dedicating to you, I remember you every day, Palito. Be strong and remember everything you’ve been through, because you’re doing a great contest, “added Berta, hoping to infuse her cousin with all the energy and affection possible.