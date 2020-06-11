▲ Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh greets a correspondent at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah.Photo Ap

Afp, Sputnik and Xinhua

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 25

Ramallah. The Palestinians presented a counterproposal to the US plan for the Middle East, which provides for the annexation of sectors of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said yesterday.

The Palestinian National Authority (ANP) recently sent the Quartet (European Union, United Nations, Russia and the United States) a peace plan for the creation of a Palestinian state in the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war, with the which aims to counter the so-called century-old agreement approved on January 27 in Washington by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A few days ago we presented a counterproposal to the Quartet, Shtayyeh revealed, referring to the group that ceased to be operational in practice years ago.

The premier explained that the Palestinian proposal contemplates the creation of a demilitarized state and the possibility of exchanging small portions of territory with Israel, provided it is of the same quality, and that Jerusalem is the capital.

The agreement raised by Trump provides for the unilateral Israeli annexation of 30 percent of the occupied West Bank, which would prevent the creation of a viable Palestinian state.

Netanyahu has said on several occasions that Israel will implement the century-old agreement on an undetermined date starting on July 1, which has sparked protests from the international community.

The Palestinians have flatly rejected the plan, which envisages the annexation to Israel of 132 Jewish colonies, illegal under international law, where some 450,000 Israeli settlers reside. During the last decade the population in the hundred Israeli colonies increased 50 percent. More than 2.7 million Palestinians also live in that territory.

We want Israel to feel the international pressure. For the first time, our European political allies are discussing the application of sanctions because we have asked for it, Shtayyeh said.

The anger is there, the dissatisfaction, the frustration, and all this is a recipe for more problems, warned the Palestinian premier.

The ANP is also considering stopping offering essential services to the West Bank population in order for Israel to assume responsibilities for administering the occupation in accordance with international law.

The European Union opposes the annexation project without announcing at this stage measures against that plan, which should be at the center of today’s visit to Jerusalem and Jordan by Heiko Maas, German Foreign Minister, whose country will assume the rotating presidency. of the EU Council on July 1st.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas movement, called for Arab and Islamic emergency summits to be held to deal with Israel’s plans to annex West Bank land.