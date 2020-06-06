▲ Palestinians escape tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Qusin during a protest against Trump’s Middle East initiative and Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank. Photo Ap

Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 25

Tulkarem. Groups of Palestinians demonstrated yesterday in several cities in the occupied West Bank to protest against the Israeli project to annex areas of that territory. Dozens of people gathered in Tulkarem, in the northern West Bank, with Palestinian flags, shouting slogans against the Israeli colonization and the annexation project.

The Israeli army fired deafening grenades and tear gas to prevent them from approaching one of the border crossings under military surveillance.

This march shows our rejection of any annexation project. This is our land and we will defend it with all the powers and energy within our reach, said Iyad Jarada, secretary general of the Fatah party in Tulkarem.

Near Tubas, also in the northern West Bank, a protester was wounded in the head by a rubber bullet from the Israeli army, according to the Red Crescent.

There were also concentrations in Nablus and Qalqilyah, in Ramallah and Jericho, in the Jordan Valley, which Israel wants to annex. In Hebron, the hundreds who demonstrated cried out against Israel and the United States.

Starting July 1, the new Israeli Union government will present a strategy to implement the US government’s plan for the Middle East, which paves the way for the annexation by Israel of the Jordan Valley and the colonies in the occupied West Bank.

More than 450,000 Israelis live in colonies considered illegal under international law in the West Bank, where 2.7 million Palestinians live.