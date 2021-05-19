Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories protest with a massive strike as attacks continue

The demonstration called this Tuesday at the Damascus Gate of occupied East Jerusalem, triggering the current tension between Palestinians and Israelis and in the context of a day of general strike followed en masse in Arab communities in Israel and the occupied territories, it lasted just five minutes.

The Israeli Police warned over the loudspeaker that the protest was prohibited, as well as the Palestinian flags being flown and, subsequently, it loaded with sound bombs, mounted agents, and fetid water cannons.

A police spokesman said in an official statement that they responded to the throwing stones and bottles, that occurred, as Efe was able to verify, as well as police charges for no apparent reason that ended in arrests and dispersed groups of young people who have led the discontent in recent weeks.

The Israeli Police fires tear gas at protesters near the Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem, during the day of the general strike on Tuesday against the Israeli bombings on Gaza.ATEF SAFADI / EFE

The Palestinians of Israel and the occupied territories followed the Gaza strike on Tuesday en masse, in a call that extends the crisis between Palestinians and Israelis. beyond the confrontation between the militias and the Israeli state.

Jerusalem, whose eastern Palestinian part is occupied and annexed by Israel, which imposes its civil laws, no demonstrations of this type since the metal detector crisis in 2017 at the Entrance of the Esplanade of the Mosques, and at the Damascus Gate since 2015.

The current war escalation, which reached its ninth day on Tuesday, has so far left a balance of at least 217 Palestinians killed and 12 in Israel. Although this Tuesday the rocket fire from the enclave (which already exceeds 3,300 in these nine days) and the Israeli bombings did not stop, the frequency of attacks was reduced, that occurred more widely and with less intensity.

Clashes in the West Bank

Shops, institutions and public transport were inoperative on Tuesday in the West Bank. The city of Ramallah registered one of the biggest protests in this militarily occupied territory, where the streets were emptied in support also of the situation in Gaza.

In this territory geographically separated from Gaza and East Jerusalem by the Israeli wall, the Palestinian factions, led by the Fatah nationalist movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, called for a Day of Wrath, with confrontations with the Israeli Army.

A Palestinian throws stones in Nablus, West Bank, during riots with the Israeli security forces after a demonstration against the bombings on Gaza.ALAA BADARNEH / EFE

The confrontations of the youths at the military checkpoints left three Palestinians killed and dozens injured by gunfire from soldiers.

The Israeli Army described the protests as “violent riots” and detailed that “several rioters fired (with live fire) against the troops that were in the vicinity of the place.”

What’s more, an armed Palestinian died this Tuesday by shots from the Israeli Army when it tried to carry out an attack against the troops south of Hebron.

Inflection point

The call for a general strike called by civil society was followed throughout the West Bank by the unions of lawyers, teachers, the Higher Committee on Public Transport and the prisoner movement, among others.

Israel’s High Arab Follow-up Committee, which brings together the Arab-Israeli of Palestinian origin (around 20% of Israel’s population) also followed the call. The streets of Haifa, Acre, Uhm al Fahem, and other mixed towns in Israel, which have been protesting for weeks, woke up empty.

The massive participation of Palestinians with Israeli citizenship -originals and descendants who remained within the borders of the State of Israel after its creation in 1948- has been a turning point in these mobilizations.

A Palestinian makes the victory sign in front of his house, destroyed by an Israeli bombing, this Tuesday in Gaza. MOHAMMED SABER / EFE

“We exist (with the Israelis), but This is not a nationalist or religious conflict: it is [sobre la] Liberty”, One of the participants in the Damascus Gate demonstration told EFE, who was held for a few hours by the Israeli Police and requested anonymity.

He claimed that he was arrested after confronting the police when they insulted his family during the charges at the Damascus Gate. “They don’t want you to react and I reacted”, said from Sheikh Yarrah, where the protesters moved from the Old City on Tuesday, a nearby neighborhood that experiences daily protests for the displacement of Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settler organizations.

“We tried to do something different today, a non-violent demonstration, for the world to understand that what we want is freedom from Israel, “he said.