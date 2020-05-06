As the coronavirus pandemic spread last month, community leaders in a Palestinian neighborhood outside Jerusalem attempted to impose quarantine and cessation measures to protect neighbors.

The problem was that there was no police to enforce the measures.

Kufr Aqab is within the Israel-drawn boundaries of the Jerusalem municipality, which Israel considers to be its capital. Therefore, it is outside the remit of the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the nearby city of Ramallah and governs parts of the occupied West Bank.

But the neighborhood is on the other side of the separation wall that Israel built in the mid-2000s, so the Israeli police don’t arrive either.

“This is no man’s land,” said Mayor Raed Hamdan.

When the local council established checkpoints to restrict entrances and exits, it had to rely on volunteers. When he ordered the businesses closed and people to stay home, they refused.

The city now has at least 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Sameh Abu Rumaila, head of the local health committee, which like everything else is run by volunteers. The committee estimates that 500 other people in the populous neighborhood have been in contact with those infected, but has no power to isolate them.

“No one can control these people and quarantine them,” he explained. Most have Jerusalem resident documents, allowing them to more or less freely travel to the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel. The neighborhood, Rumaila noted, is “a time bomb.”

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and can kill or cause serious complications, especially to the elderly or people with previous medical problems.

Israel has reported more than 16,200 cases and at least 235 deaths, while the Palestinian Authority has reported more than 330 cases and two deaths. Both imposed tough restrictions weeks ago to contain the outbreak, and are now starting to lift them after a slowdown in the rate of new infections.

But an estimated 120,000 people live in Kufr Aqab and other areas with the same institutional vacuum on the outskirts of the city. That could lead to new outbreaks.

Nadav Matzner, deputy spokesman for Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency service, said a test center had been set up at a checkpoint near Kufr Aqab on April 23, where more than 160 tests have been done. The agency does not usually operate beyond the wall, he said, although they have sent doctors from those neighborhoods to do tests there.

Jerusalem municipal authorities did not respond to several requests for comment.

Haneen, an 18-year-old neighbor, tested positive on April 19, along with her mother and four sisters. Her mother and one of her sisters were hospitalized, while the others quarantined at a hotel in Ramallah. He did not want to give his last name for privacy reasons.

Haneen and the sister who was hospitalized work inside Israel, but in early April they went home to spend the two weeks of Easter holidays, when much of the economic activity in Israel closed. They believe they were infected in Kufr Aqab.

“The town is open, all the stores are open, and we go out and buy from the stores and get in touch with other people,” he explained. “There is no police to enforce law and order, only local volunteers who cut the streets to Ramallah and Jerusalem.”

“They let you in if you argue with them,” he said.

Volunteers have reason to be cautious. In March, an argument at a checkpoint near the neighborhood ended in a shooting. Israel allowed Palestinian security forces to enter and restore order, but then they had to withdraw.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it, a decision without international recognition. It unilaterally expanded the city’s borders to include broad tracts of land, where it later built settlements, as well as areas like Kufr Aqab, which were then small Palestinian towns.

Palestinians, who claim East Jerusalem as their capital for a future state, see the separation wall as part of a broader plan to isolate them from the city and change its demographics.

Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group focused on Jerusalem, noted that Israel appears to be planning a redesign of the city limits to exclude Kufr Aqab and other outlying communities. That would reduce Jerusalem’s Palestinian population by more than a third, from about 330,000 to just 200,000.

The Middle East plan presented by United States President Donald Trump, which Israel has enthusiastically accepted and the Palestinians flatly rejected, would also take those neighborhoods out of Jerusalem.

“Israel built the separation wall in a way that disconnects Kufr Aqab, with a deliberate intention to drive the Palestinians out of Jerusalem,” said the researcher.

Israel claims that it built the wall in response to a wave of Palestinian attacks during the uprising between 2000 and 2005, and that it is essential to Israel’s security.

Since the wall was erected, law and order have disappeared from Kufr Aqab and other nearby neighborhoods. Criminal gangs roam freely and the lack of urban planning regulations have led to the proliferation of apartment towers, some with up to 18 floors, which many fear are unsafe.

“We live here with great anxiety,” said Naela Namour, a housewife and mother of two children. People in the apartment towers crowd the elevators, children play together on empty lots, and the local markets are as crowded as ever.

“There are no rules,” he said. “People move, work, buy and sell without any restrictions.”

Daraghmeh reported from Ramallah, the West Bank.