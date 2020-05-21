Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday in Ramallah ALAA BADARNEH / .

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has once again launched an order to Israel to end the close coordination of its security forces, stemming from the Oslo Accords (1993), given the proposal for the partial annexation of the West Bank by the new Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The facts will tell if the stake is now fulfilled. The threat to sever ties between the intelligence services, which have contributed to disrupting numerous attacks, has been part of the Palestinian raisin’s rosary of grievances for years. The last time was in February, when the White House presented its controversial peace plan.

“From now on, we disassociate ourselves from all agreements with the Israeli and US governments, including the security governments,” Abbas announced in Ramallah, the administrative headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, on Monday night. The Oslo Accords that illuminated Palestinian self-government, and all the accompanying protocols and annexes will thus become a waste of paper.

It remains to be seen. “It is rather a pre-emptive strike,” Palestinian leader Ashraf al Ajrami told Israeli radio. “Above all, international intervention is sought to be able to exert intense pressure on the Hebrew government to stop the annexation,” added the former minister. Abbas declared himself ready to negotiate with Israel on the basis of the two-state solution, which envisages the creation of a Palestinian state on the pre-occupation borders of 1967 and with capital in East Jerusalem.

The head of relations with Israel in the Palestinian Authority, Hussein al Sheikh, and the head of the intelligence services, Mayed Faraj, have already been ordered to suspend contacts with their Israeli counterparts, according to Palestinian sources. Senior commanders of the Israeli Army and security forces have been alerting the Executive in statements to the press of the consequences of the breakdown of coordination with the Palestinians, considered as a “vital mechanism” to defuse violent actions in the West Bank.

Since 2018, Abbas has been authorized by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to cut ties with Israel, but so far he has not carried out the decision. Next week, on the post-Ramadan Eid al Fitr festivities, the Palestinian Authority plans to expand the freedom of movement of its citizens, restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, for which it will need to coordinate with the Israeli security forces. The troops control all the checkpoints at the entrance to the West Bank and between the three zones established by the Oslo Accords.

Together with his coalition partner, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu intends to start annexation – formally “application of Israeli legislation” – from July 1 in the Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, which represent 30% of the West Bank territory, in fulfillment of one of its main electoral promises.

The extension of sovereignty to part of the occupied Palestinian territory, where more than 400,000 settlers live, and to the strategic border with Jordan, is covered by the plan presented by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The self-proclaimed “deal of the century”, the White House Vision for Peace initiative, fully incorporates the interests of Israeli nationalism, which claims its historical presence in Biblical lands, and is outright rejected by the Palestinians, whom they consider to be unfeasible. the two-state solution.

“The Israeli occupying authority is going to have to bear all the responsibilities and obligations on the occupied territory before the international community, with all the consequences and repercussions,” said Abbas after a meeting of his Cabinet with the leadership of the PLO, controlled by the president’s Fatah party. If Israel no longer feels tied to the Oslo Accords, the rais proclaims that neither. Palestinian officials maintain that annexation constitutes a war crime that can be tried by the International Criminal Court, whose attorney general requested in December to open a case against Israel after four years of investigation.

Despite the dramatic announcement by Abbas – who was one of the main architects of the Oslo Accords – Palestinian officials have acknowledged to the Haaretz newspaper that security coordination with Israel will not disappear overnight, although the level cooperation relations will be greatly reduced. Abbas’ long history of threats of cancellation of relationships has so far not been translated into action. The 85-year-old Palestinian President, and the generation of leaders with whom he forged self-government more than a quarter of a century ago, has always sought to preserve the institutional legacy negotiated in Oslo to lay the foundation for a future Palestinian state.

Unprecedented threat

“We do not yet know what the announcement of the breakdown of the agreements with Israel means for it to bear the consequences of the occupation; it is an unprecedented threat, ”former Minister Yossi Beilin, one of the main proponents of peace in Oslo, admitted to a group of foreign journalists in a conference call. Faced with the annexation of the West Bank, this politician affiliated to the Israeli left maintains that Netanyahu would never have dared to promote the annexation without the explicit support of the White House.

Beilin believes that growing criticism of annexation from the international community will have an impact on the new center-right Cabinet. The Israeli Embassy in Washington is urging the Government to advance the process of partial absorption of the West Bank. According to information broadcast on Channel 13 television, the ambassador, Ron Dermer, has reported that the “window of opportunity [para la anexión] It is still open now (…), but what will happen after the November presidential election is not known [en EE UU]”

“The visit to Israel made last week by the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has been interpreted as a message from Washington to curb the annexationist impetus of the new government, in view of the growing concern among the Arab countries allied to the United States. ”Argues Yossi Beilin, who was the right arm of Isaac Rabin and Simón Peres in the negotiation of the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians. “The end of security coordination is a potential threat,” he said, “but criticisms such as those of the Jordanian king or the Democratic candidate for the White House Joe Biden are real.”

Abdullah II warned on Saturday that annexation would entail “a massive conflict” with Jordan, the only Arab country, along with Egypt, that maintains relations with Israel. And the former vice president of the United States affirmed on Monday that if he is elected in November, his Administration “will not support annexation.” “Unilateral measures harm the prospects for a peace agreement with two states,” he said. That same day, the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, communicated to the new government headed by Netanyahu and Gantz that Brussels “will not recognize any change in the 1967 borders if there is no agreement between Israelis and Palestinians.”

