Palestinian eliminates Cobresal in a disputed match

04/09/2021 at 6:11 AM CEST

EFE / Santiago de Chile

In a high intensity match, fought until the last moment, the Palestinian became the second Chilean team to advance to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, after beat Cobresal 2-1 this Thursday at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago. With goals from strikers Jonathan Benítez and Bryan Carrasco, those led by José Luis Sierra prevailed in a difficult clash, against a rival who caressed the classification in the final moments but could not finalize.

The first goal, at five minutes, was scored by the winger Bryan carrasco that defined only in the heart of the area. The first half hour was complex for the “miner” team, with good possession by Palestino and high pressure against Gustavo Huerta’s team.

At 34 minutes, Marcos Sebastián Pol leveled things with a long-distance shot that slipped between the hands of goalkeeper Cristopher Toselli. The northern squad gained confidence after the goal and from now on the game was back and forth in attack, with multiple arrivals from both teams and deep lunges towards the opposite goal.

It was the striker Jonathan Benitez that, after a dribble at the entrance of the Cobresal area, he took a powerful diagonal shot that left goalkeeper Leandro Requena with no chances in the 54th minute.

Palestino joins Huachipato to continue in the race in the continental tournament.