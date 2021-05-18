Palestine says Israeli bombings have caused 210 victims

About 210 people have died as a result of the bombings carried out since May 10 by Israel against the Gaza Strip, according to the latest balance sheet provided by the authorities of the Palestinian enclave, controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The Gazací Ministry of Health has indicated that so far they have died 212 Palestinians, including 58 minors, and has added that 1,450 people they have been wounded in the framework of the offensive, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Maan.

Israeli airstrikes have continued early in the day, including one that has hit a building belonging to the Islamic University in the Strip, which contained educational centers and a library, with no details on whether it has also left casualties.

In addition, several homes have been bombed in the towns of Gaza City, Khan Younis and Abasan, as well as Hamas offices and government buildings in the enclave.

According to the information collected by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’, During the last five hours, no projectiles have been fired from the Strip, with the last fired at 6.15 am (local time), amid international efforts to agree to a ceasefire.

Photo: Getty Images

To the balance of victims in Loop We must add the death of ten people in Israel due to the firing of projectiles from the Strip, including an Indian citizen, and that of more than 20 Palestinians in the West Bank in the framework of the repression of the latest mobilizations to condemn the offensive against Gaza and the events in Jerusalem.

In this regard, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, called during the day for an end to hostilities and stressed that the clashes “It has already caused a large number of civilian casualties, including children”, as reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

“It is imperative to put an end to acts of violence from both sides”said Putin, who has advocated seeking a solution to the conflict that conforms to the resolutions approved to date by the United Nations Security Council.

The Israeli Army has indicated earlier in the day that during the early hours of Tuesday it has destroyed several “terrorist targets” in Gaza City, including Hamas rocket launchers and tunnels. “Hamas shows once again that it deliberately places military targets in civilian areas,” he added.

Likewise, the spokesman for the Israeli Army, Hidai Zilberman, He stressed that in the framework of his operations he has killed more than 150 alleged members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In this sense, he has said that more than 120 were members of Hamas and more than 25 were members of Islamic Jihad.

PALESTINE “NEUTRALIZED” NEAR HEBRON

On the other hand, the Army has announced the “neutralization” of a Palestinian who tried to attack the military in the West Bank city of Hebron, before highlighting that he was armed with explosives, a handmade rifle and a knife.

“The soldiers have located the terrorist when he approached them and tried to shoot and throw an explosive at them. The soldiers responded with fire and neutralized the terrorist “, has stated the Army through a series of messages published on its account on the social network Twitter.

Tensions escalated on May 9, when Israeli forces again stormed the Esplanade of the Mosques – a place known as the Temple Mount by Jews – and fired tear gas even inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third largest place. sacred to Muslims.

After that, Hamas launched several projectiles at Jerusalem and its surroundings, following several warnings to Israel about police repression, prompting Israel to respond with a bombing campaign against the enclave, to which Palestinian factions have responded by increasing their rocket fire.

The upsurge in fighting has also been followed by an increase in clashes between Jews and Muslims in several cities in Israel and the West Bank, including beatings and lynching attempts, raising alarms about the possibility of civil conflict. on a large scale.

ISRAEL “MUST STOP THIS MADNESS”

On the other hand, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) regretted this Tuesday the death of eleven minors, aged between 10 and 17, who were receiving psychological support from NGO teams as a result of the Israeli forces’ bombardment of their homes.

The NRC has reported that eleven of the more than 60 children who have died in the last week were participating in a program to help them deal with the trauma and psychological problems derived from this type of conflict in the 118 schools that the NGO has spread throughout the Gaza Strip.

“We are devastated to learn that eight children we were helping with trauma were bombed while at home, thinking they were safe.”, has expressed the general secretary of the NRC, Jan Egeland.

“Now they are gone, murdered with their families, buried with their dreams and the nightmares that haunted them. We ask Israel to stop this madness, children must be protected. Their homes and their schools should not be objective. Stop bombing them now “, Egeland has sued.

Although Egeland has asked “all parties” for a ceasefire so that the victims can be attended to, he has also remarked “that there can be no peace or security while there are systemic injustices”, so “It is necessary to lift the siege Gaza and end the occupation of the Palestinian territories ”.

Keep reading: Video shows Palestinian girl rescued from rubble of Gaza home