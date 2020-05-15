“This is incredible and I know I will not live it again. The two sensations come together. So the tears are of emotion, not sadness. In this match I realized that this ends. ” Martín Palermo had just starred in another chapter of his movie life -that he finally had it- and he felt a joy as great as the lump in his throat that made him know that he would never live something like that again. El Loco had already decided to retire in mid-2011 and that May 15 he had once again been the hero of a superclassic.

That shock in the Bonbonniere It had many condiments to remain in the memory, especially of the Boca fans. Because in addition to were witnessing the farewell functions of the top scorer of the club’s history, in front was a river going through its worst moment. In fact, the defeat against the Falcioni team put Jota Jota López on the brink of Promotion when there were still five dates left for the end of that Closing Tournament and it still seemed impossible that it would end descending as it finally happened.

Boca took the lead in the first half after a gross mistake by Juan Pablo Carrizo. In a corner kicked by Pablo Mouche, the River goalkeeper slapped the ball and put it in his goal. It was 27 minutes and it was a very hard blow for a team that was already having trouble recovering in adversity. It is also true that that afternoon he was harmed by the arbitration of Patrick loustau, who omitted to charge him at least two clear penalties committed by the Boca players. That performance of the judge was what caused the final break between Daniel Passarella and Grondona. The president of River went to the AFA to ask Don Julio to resign, who the day before the superclassic chose Loustau (despite the opposition of the millionaires) to replace Baldassi, who had to undergo emergency surgery.

But the boy in the movie was Palermo, that three minutes after 1-0, caught a ball in the area and headed it over Carrizo, which was halfway there. La Bombonera exploded and El Loco ended up under a mountain of companions I wanted to celebrate with him. When he could get out, stood in front of the popular local and celebrated hitting the shield while she could not contain the tears of emotion. “Living the last goal and making it a triumph was the last thing I asked of football. It was a dream and I can’t ask for more ”, he confessed on the 9th after that afternoon in which he converted his goal number 18 (between officials and friendlies) to River with the Boca shirt.

Another well-remembered image of that superclassic in La Bombonera was that of Matías Almeyda kissing the River shirt in front of the Boca fans while leaving the field guarded by two policemen after being expelled. El Pelado was the captain of that River and he was past the end of the game when, in a free kick in favor, Clemente Rodríguez did not want to give him the ball and he was removed. Disengaged, Almeyda began the pushes that later turned into a general brawl that, obviously, ended with the red for the millionaire midfielder.

