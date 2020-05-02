The Catalan player of AS Saint-Étienne of the French first division Sergi Palencia (Badalona, ​​Barcelona, ​​1996) remarked this Thursday, in statements to the EFE agency, that the decision to end Ligue 1 of the French government is “consistent, respectable, responsible and courageous.”

“It is not easy with everything that football means here in France. But health and ensuring the safety of the population are the most important thing. Soccer, as Valdano says, is only the most important of the least important things“he indicated.

The right side of the Gallic team, formed in the quarry of the Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​also appreciated the decision, known this Thursday, from the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) to close the classification of Ligue 1 of the 2019-2020 course based on the coefficient of points obtained in the games played.

This system has been put into practice so as not to harm Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain, who, due to the coronavirus, had not been able to play the match on the 28th date of the championship that they had to face at Stade de la Meinau.

So, lhe proclaimed LFP champion PSG, who, with one match pending, beat Olympique de Marseille by twelve points, and who, from home, celebrated his third consecutive title, and the seventh of the last eight, and decided that OM and Rennes, second and third, will accompany him in the next edition of the Champions League.

Lille, Nice and Reims, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, will play in the Europa League, although the possibility of finding a date for the finals of the Coupe de France and the League Cup is not ruled out, which grant the ticket for the Europa League which, if not disputed, would fall on the fifth and sixth and they must face PSG against Sergi Palencia’s Saint-Étienne and Olympique Lyonnais.

“Al Saint-Étienne even benefits us because this year we were fooling around with the descent, but we wanted to dispute what was left to change the image. To finish with a good taste in the mouth. We would have liked to end the season and win or lose whatever was on the pitch“, said,.

“It would have been the fairest thing. The most natural thing, I think, would have been to stop the league and resume it, just as we had left it, when possible, even if it had been in four months. But you have to accept and respect the decision, although it may seem unfair because some have played twice against Paris Saint-Germain and because it must be very difficult to assimilate that you suddenly descend to Ligue 2 when you are relatively close to salvation and there were still ten days left “, Palencia insists.

“The decision to end the course has surprised us all. Overnight it has gone from being rumored to be resumed in mid-June to being canceled. We assumed that on the 11th, when the confinement in France, we would start to return to training with small groups, “he added.

But everything changed from one day to the next. “We were shocked. You can’t believe it. Because, sometimes, it seems that football is above everything, that it is indestructible, that it is untouchable. But there are much more important things,” insists the 24-year-old Catalan defender, distressed whether he will finally be able to play, or not, the final of the Coupe de France, to which his Saint-Étienne had clung “tooth and nail” to try to save a more than discreet campaign in League 1.

After 28 days, Claude Puel’s team was in seventeenth place, with only seven points more than Amiens. “We had a squad competitive enough to play a good role in the league and in the Europa League, but we entered a very bad dynamic from which we have not known how to get out “, assumes Palencia.

The Spanish landed last summer at Saint-Étienne, who paid some two million to Barça to take over his services until 2023, has only played nine games, conditioned by an injury that cut his entry into the lineups.

But also due to the presence in his district of the veteran Mathieu Debuchy, former player of Arsenal, Newcastle, Lille and Girondins de Bordeaux and international with the French team.

“It has been a complicated season, with ups and downs. Both in the collective and individual spheres. But it has served to tan me. To make me strong. To grow. He had never had to live the situation of chaining two games together, “adds the defender, who burst into French football last season, in which he played on loan at Girondins.

In any case, he is convinced that next season “everything will be better”. Meanwhile, Palencia savors the privilege of being part of a historic club, of a Saint-Étienne that, although it has been almost four decades since Ligue 1, remains the set with the most titles in the competition, with ten, with one more than PSG and OM.

From the apartment on the outskirts of the city of Saint-Étienne where he lives with his partner, Palencia, who was champion of the UEFAYouthLeague with the youth of Barça and who got to play 103 games with the Barcelona team, repeats that “we must continue to be responsible”.

“The most difficult thing has already happened, but we cannot relax. We must continue to be responsible, and respecting the recommendations, to finish turning the curve.. I follow the news, but I try not to be very aware because with so many figures you feel overwhelmed, “he assured.

“Here in France, there are the same deaths as in Spain, about 25,000, but with almost 100,000 fewer positive cases. In Saint-Étienne it was not affecting as much as in Paris or Marseille, although this morning I went out to shop and run, which is allowed to do it within a radius of one kilometer, and the policeman who stopped me to ask me for the self-responsible statement that we are obliged to carry told me that it is starting to arrive “, Palencia concludes.