Palencia crowns 18 Spanish boxing champions in Elite category

The Municipal Pavilion of Palencia, with a large audience presence in the stands, crowned 18 Spanish boxing champions in the male and female Elite category. Fans of this sport have been able to see in Palencia some of the athletes who, to date, will be part of the Spanish delegation that attends the next Tokyo Olympics, What Gabriel Escobar, Jose Quiles, Gazi khalidov Y Enmanuel Reyes Pla, as well as two of the best athletes of the moment in the female category, Mamen Madueño Y Jennifer Fernandez.

On Friday they were crowned the Cantabrian Maria Luz Peral, the Andalusians Marta López Del Arbol, Mamen Madueño, Patricia rodriguez Y Jennifer Fernandez, the Canary Islands Melissa tudge Y Patricia martin, the Galician Olga Vazquez and the Riojan Clara Paradise. And on Saturday the Catalans Martin Molina, Sebastian Pinoargote Y Carlos Alberto Lamela, Madrileños Gabriel Escobar Y Ayoub ghadfa, the Galician Enmanuel Reyes Pla, the Canary Javier Barroso, the Andalusian Jaime Rosemary and the Castilian-Leonese Miguelón Square.

In the first women’s final, in less than 48 kilos, the Cantabrian Maria Luz Peral she got the gold medal after beating the points, by split decision, the Andalusian Carmen González.

At less than 51 kilos, the Jaen Marta López Del Arbol he took the gold after beating, by split decision, his partner in the national team Laura Fuertes, a triumph that joins the bronze in the European Under’22 achieved last week.

The final in less than 54 kilos was also very close, but finally the Andalusian Mamen Madueño champion was proclaimed after beating the points, by split decision, the Catalan Andrea Lasheras.

Jennifer Fernandez, from Andalusia, won the gold in less than 57 kilos after beating Sara Estévez, from Madrid, by unanimous decision.

Patricia Rodriguez Venegas, from Andalusia, conquered the category of less than 60 kilos by beating Segovian Lara García by split decision.

The category of less than 64 kilos crowned as champion Melissa tudge who beat the points, by unanimous decision, to the representative of Valencia Fabiola Aggio.

The canary Patricia Martin Cabrera she reigned in less than 69 kilos when starring in an action-packed final against Valencian Ana Castelló, whom she defeated by unanimous decision.

The category of less than 75 kilos was dominated by the Galician Olga Vazquez, who scored a great tournament and won in the final by RSC (referee stops the fight), in the first round, the Cantabrian Ondiz Gutiérrez.

Clara Paradise She conquered the gold in more than 81 kilos after beating the points, by split decision, to the Galician Daiane Ferreira, this being the first title in the elite category for the Rioja, who last year won the bronze in the Young European Championship of Montenegro.

In men, Martin Molina, who presented himself as an independent, took the gold in less than 52 kilos after beating the points by unanimous decision, Álex Tirado, representative of Castilla-La Mancha. The bronzes were for the Catalan Thomas Castejón and for the Basque Xabi Urrutikoetxea.

The category of minus 57 kilos was for Gabriel Escobar, who came to the tournament as an independent and who defeated Johan González, representative of the Basque Country, by unanimous decision. The bronze medals went to Joan Manuel Torres, from Asturias, and to the Navarrese Raúl Escudero.

The Canary Javier Barroso He took the gold in less than 60 kilos after beating the points, by unanimous decision, Ronny Tirado from Madrid. The bronzes were for the Catalan Eduardo Torres and for the Riojan Ander Sánchez.

In less than 63 kilos the gold was taken by the Andalusian Jaime Romero by defeating Catalan Kevin Camacho by unanimous decision in a very tactical duel. The bronzes were for Zizou Chaoui, from La Rioja, and for Jael Enrique Montero from Madrid.

Sebastian Pinoargote was the winner in less than 69 kilos. The Catalan representative defeated the Galician Aarón González by unanimous decision in a category in which the bronzes went to the Valencian Ismael Conde and to Alexis García, from Castilla y León.

Miguelón Square he took the gold in less than 75 kilos. The one from Castilla y León beat the points, by unanimous decision, to Murcian representative Pablo Coy. The bronze medals went to the Andalusian Abel Román and the Galician David Álvarez.

The Catalan Carlos Alberto Lamela was the winner in less than 81 kilos after beating points, by split decision, Francisco Javier Mejías. The bronzes were for Manuel Varela, from Castilla y León, and for Almahdi Timothy, from Madrid.

The Galician representative Enmanuel Reyes Pla He was crowned champion in less than 91 kilos by beating Madrid’s Javier Domínguez Sevillano by unanimous decision, and he proved to be ready to attend the Tokyo Olympics. The bronze medals went to the Andalusian Alejandro Pérez and Alejandro Carretero from Extremadura.

And the category over 91 kilos was dominated by Ayoub ghadfa, from Madrid, who defeated Canarian representative Makhtar Diop by unanimous decision, while Álex Leautaud, Catalunya, and Valencian David Romero won the bronze medals.