Palazuelos says he used cocaine in his youth

That has been 28 years, during which he has not used any drugs again. “It is a sadness because I have friends who have not left those vices, which is noticed later on, apart they make holes in your soul, putting cocaine is like getting a bad luck pass, you lose family, friends, partner,” he accepted.

On the other hand, Palazuelos expressed his desire to become a father again, this time of a girl. He also revealed that before learning that Roberto Jr, his first-born, was on his way, he dreamed of him.

“I dreamed it. Take a good look at what I’m saying. I dreamed it and he told me: ‘Dad, I’m going to the world’ and I saw his face. I was in Miami, in a hotel with my wife (Yadira Garza) and I turned around and said: ‘I dreamed of my son, he spoke to me, I saw him right now,’ and he tells me: ‘Roberto, he hasn’t come down, I’m going to check up now.’ We went to check up and she was pregnant, “she said on Mimi’s program.