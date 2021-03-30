Palazuelos is linked with police brutality in Tulum; he explains what happened

From there, the woman continued to insult the actuaries and lawyers, always from her car. A tow truck had to be called to remove the car and thus allow the fifth moving truck to enter. On several occasions, she moved the car to prevent it from being hitched to the tow truck.

At one point, the woman opened the car door a little and that was when the police took action. “I went around and went to the other side, I don’t like those mess; I stood in front. They told me that this girl opened a little bit (the car door) and at that moment they opened the door for her. In reality there was no police violence. She and the guy in the back, threw such kicks and such blows and slaps that it took a lot of people to stop the blows, especially from his companion ”.

Finally, while the police took the couple to the Public Ministry, where they were detained for 36 hours, the lawyers and clerks finished the eviction. “Whether or not there was police abuse, I am a stranger, because I was not even there. The proceedings were being conducted by the actuaries and the police are always there under the orders of the clerk and if the clerk tells them ‘Put them at the disposal of the Public Ministry, the police have to abide by (the order)’.

“I was there doing an errand in the most decent way as a citizen. I won my four-year trial and I even threw her and if she got violent, it is no longer my thing ”.

A few hours earlier, Palazuelos had posted the following message on Instagram: “Nothing like the adrenaline of executing an eviction sentence from the judiciary,” which was interpreted by some as that he had directly had to do with the whole matter. In this regard, the actor told us: “What’s wrong with it? I won my trial after four years. That was in the morning, before everything happened. I like that my Instagram reminds me of things that happened that day.

Although this event occurred in Tulum this weekend, and that some called it police brutality, it had nothing to do with the death of the Salvadoran Victoria Salazar, who also died on the weekend after four police officers subjected her to violent manner after they received a report of “disorderly conduct.”