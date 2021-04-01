Palazuelos affirms that Luis Miguel gives monthly payments to the “Donkey” Van Rankin

Palazuelos affirms that Luis Miguel gives the “Donkey” Van Rankin a monthly payment | INSTAGRAM

On many occasions, Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin has shared experiences and photographs he had with the famous Mexican singer on television programs. Luis Miguel, and in a recent meeting he had with Roberto Palazuelos, the businessman asked him about his relationship with the aforementioned singer.

On a recent visit to the famous show “Members on Air”, Palazuelos was questioned by “El Burro Van Rankin” about whether he had friends in the entertainment world and who they were, and before they “The Black Diamond” To answer, the driver Mauricio Mancera interrupted him to tell Van Rankin that what he wanted was for Palazuelos to say that he was his friend.

It should be remembered that a few months ago, the actor, Roberto Palazuelos caused quite a stir on social networks after he allegedly confirmed that Luis Miguel financially helps the famous collaborator of the Today program, Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin.

You may also be interested: Despechado? Luis Miguel would dedicate a song to Lucía Méndez

Once the jokes ended driver, Roberto Palazuelos said to the Donkey: “I can ask you a question: Has Luis Miguel sent you your monthly payment?”, Which quickly caused the other members of the program to make fun of Van Rankin.

As we know, “El Sol”, “El Diamante Negro” and “El Burro” starred in a strong friendship full of luxuries that was exhibited during the first season of the Netflix series, “Luis Miguel: La Serie”.

Throughout his career, the famous protagonist of “Muchachitas” and “Simply María” has been characterized as a direct and super controversial actor, for which on more than one occasion he has placed himself in the eye of the hurricane in the world of entertainment. .

During his participation in the reality show “Big Brother”, Roberto Palazuelos adopted the nickname “El Diamante Negro” after the comedian, Omar Chaparro baptized him that way.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Now, far from the television cameras, the actor has established himself as an important businessman in the Tulum area, where he has luxurious hotels that he boasted in his series “Palazuelos Mi Rey”, which enchanted the audience.

It was during his collaboration in the program “Members Al Aire” where Roberto Palazuelos questioned his friend, Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin about whether he had received the “monthly payment” that Luis Miguel sent him.

You may also be interested: In photos, daughter of Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta uncover romance

After the laughter and laughter that this caused, the aforementioned comedian commented in response to the following: “He did not send it to me because he continues to give it to you,” El Burro Van Rankin replied.

Later, he asked him “Do you think Palazuelos was helped by Luis Miguel’s series or not?” “Sure, I’ve always said,” Palazuelos answered.

We put you in context, after the success of the Netflix production, “Luis Miguel, the series”, Roberto Palazuelos has stressed that many of the things that appear in the program are false, such as the enmity between him and “El Sol” .

So this particular comment generated an uproar among the show’s attendees, who began to make fun of the protagonist of the series “40 y 20”; As expected, the comedian was not silent and confessed that it had not reached him because “El Sol” continues to support Palazuelos.

You may also be interested: This was what Michelle Salas did to Luis Miguel in full concert

Obviously it was all a joke for those present, taking advantage of the fact that Palazuelos was with them, or at least they no longer addressed the issue in more depth throughout the television program.