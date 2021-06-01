Palade: This is what the e-CMP-based Alfa Romeo B-SUV could be called

So that Alfa Romeo take flight you’re going to need more than good reviews for the Giulia GTAm. It is difficult to understand that a firm with its tradition is not able to find its place in the market. Customers seem not to forget those years when reliability was not his strong point. However, the defunct FCA Group did a lot to improve this situation and, although many may not believe it, the Giulia and Stelvio’s are not seriously flawed.

Be that as it may, Stellantis has set itself a ten-year deadline for Alfa Romeo to be profitable. The only way for the miracle to happen is by maximizing synergies with your PSA partners. For this reason they would be looking for a way to expand their range at the lowest cost. Well, well, the plans would already be on the table. Do you remember that a few days ago we told you that a B-SUV would be arriving soon? Well it seems that it is already official and it would be called Palade.

The Alfa Romeo Palade would be a technical clone of the Opel Mokka-e and Peugeot e-2008

The rumors about the possible arrival of a B-SUV to the ranges of Alfa Romeo, Fiat Y Jeep they are not new. However, it is the fact that, right off the bat, we have a quasi-official name and some technical details. The last thing that was known about this project is that I had no green light to start although, yes, he was very mature. The fact is that several sources, among which is Carscoops, indicate that it will be called Palade and will arrive in 2022.

All in all, the best thing about this birth is knowing that its range, in theory, would be exclusively electric. Therefore, the only possible option, to shape it, is to use the e-CMP base from the defunct PSA Group. That being the case, his technique will not be entirely proud to us. Especially in everything related to your electric powertrain, although of course, the main levels could vary with respect to its brothers Opel Mokka-e or Peugeot e-2008.

Stellantis would have given the green lus to the B-SUVs of Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo?

Therefore, his heart would have 100 kW (136 hp) of power and 260 Nm of torque. To feed itself, it would “pull” a lithium ion battery with about 50 kWh of energy capacity. All this to offer an estimated average autonomy of about 350 kilometers. However, these sources also suggest that could have thermal mechanics to make it more accessible to the public. So I would use PSA’s PureTech and BlueHDI blocks.

It seems that the main Alfa Romeo target, with this movement, it is increase your sales volume. However, it does not seem like the most “good” move to us, at least if they raise the model with a one hundred percent electric range. Its price would not be as cheap as they need to increase its critical mass and that would do a disservice to its rivals Audi or Mini. There will be wait for news and, above all, a confirmation.

