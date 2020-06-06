The Palace of Versailles reopened its doors to visitors on Saturday, after more than two and a half months of closure due to the COVID-19 crisis

The Palace of Versailles reopened its doors to visitors this Saturday, after more than two and a half months of closure due to the crisis of coronavirus COVID-19, with the presence of the French Minister of Culture, Franck Riester.

In its Twitter account, the Palace of Versailles stressed that its teams “have carefully prepared” the welcome of those who want to visit its rooms and gardens, with conditions that have been adapted “to guarantee the security of all ”.

In practice, its different spaces are accessible again at their usual hours, but now it is mandatory to bring mask for those over 11 years old.

Only a part of the restaurants and the coffees of the complex are in operation and can only serve food and drinks to go. In addition, both can only be consumed in the gardens and in the park.

PrAprès une longue fermeture, le château et le domaine de Versailles rouvrent leurs portes aujourd’hui. Les équipes du château ont préparé avec soin votre accueil pour cette rentrée printanière. The conditions of visits ont eté aménagées pour garantir la sécurité de tous. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rE5Ge6P7iG – Chateau de Versailles (@CVersailles) June 6, 2020

To avoid crossing visitor flows, different entrances and exits have been established for the museum of the Palace of Versailles itself and also for that of Trianon.

The minister of culture He showed on his Twitter account images of his visit to one of the most iconic spaces, such as the Hall of Mirrors, accompanied by the president of the institution, Catherine Pégard.

The Versailles complex, which became the main residence of the court during the reign of Louis XIV at the end of the 17th century, it receives around 8 million visitors each year, mostly foreigners.

France has announced the opening of its borders with the countries of the Schengen area from June 15. Paris I would like tourists from other continents to arrive from July 1, but that depends on the agreement between the countries of the European Union.

