(Bloomberg) – A plane belonging to Pakistan International Airlines Corp. carrying 99 people on board crashed in a suburb of Karachi when it was close to landing, prompting an urgent rescue operation amid smoke and debris.

So far 60 fatalities have been confirmed. At least two passengers traveling on the A320 plane, Airbus SE, survived the impact, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

Flight PK 8303 from Lahore carried 91 passengers and 8 crew, the Civil Aviation Authority said in an updated report. Television footage showed burning cars and houses in a nearby airport sector. The A320 narrow-body aircraft entered service in 2004 and has been operated by PIA since 2014, Airbus said.

This is the second plane crash by the Pakistani state airline in less than four years. The airline’s president resigned in late 2016, less than a week after the ATR 42 plane crash that left 47 fatalities.

Airbus said it was providing technical assistance to the French Bureau of Investigation and Analysis and the Pakistani authorities in charge of the investigation. The engine manufacturer, CFM International, said it was monitoring the situation.

The A320 pilot had reported a “technical failure” before deciding to turn around instead of landing, CEO Arshad Malik said in a video message. The airline is trying to determine what the technical failure was, Malik said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reported via Twitter that he is in contact with the airline’s executive director and that an investigation will be carried out soon. The country’s Army tweeted that military personnel had arrived at the site to carry out relief and rescue work.

The plane damaged as many as 20 houses, Ahmed Edhi, a spokesman for the rescue agency Edhi, said by phone from the crash site.

Friday’s accident occurred on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival, when many Pakistanis return to their homes to celebrate.

