Pajares and Domínguez, Spanish squash champions

05/31/2021 at 4:48 PM CEST

The Catalan Iker Pajares and the Galician Marta Dominguez They won the title in the XLIV Cobendai Squash Absolute Championship of Spain that was held this weekend at the facilities of the Esportiu Rocafort Club in Barcelona with about one hundred participants.

In the women’s draw, the top contenders for the title did not fail and, both the number one seed and four-time champion of Spain, Cristina Gomez, like seed number two, Marta Dominguez, they did not give up a single game until reaching the final. The Murcian Cristina Gómez took the lead by winning the first game, but Marta Dominguez She was able to recover and win the next three rounds and achieve, after an hour of meeting, her first title of champion of Spain. Catalan Noa Romero, seed number 3, won bronze.“This was my third final and the time when I was in the best condition. I was very confident when facing this final & rdquor ;, commented the recent champion after the match.

For its part, the Catalan Iker Pajares champion of Spain was proclaimed for the second consecutive year. The first two seeds, the Galician Borja Golán and Iker Pajares, fulfilled the forecasts and reached the final round. Golan, who at 38 has to his credit sixteen titles of Spanish champion and is the highest representative of the national squash, had to retire, in the second game, due to some discomfort in his knee that he has been dragging on for weeks. Thus, Iker Pajares revalidated his title of national champion obtained last year and is running to continue in the wake of the Galician.

“I am very happy for this title, although it was not the final planned, since we have recently played five-game matches. I hope Borja Golán recovers soon & rdquor ;, Pajares shared during the trophy delivery. The third place went to, also a local player, Edmon lopez, after a five-game battle against Madrid Sergio garcia.

“Celebrating, after the uncertainty of these months, the most important national tournament and enjoying the good form of the players is a satisfaction for the Spanish squash family & rdquor ;, he comments Pablo from Rio, President of the Royal Spanish Squash Federation.