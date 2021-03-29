Pajameo becomes fashionable in the bars of Zaragoza as an alternative to the curfew

The coronavirus pandemic has left the hospitality industry, one of the main economic engines of Spain, badly damaged. The total lockdown and measures to slow the spread of the virus have taken a toll on the economy of bars and restaurants, which have now had to look for initiatives with which to proclaim to the four winds that they are safe spaces.

This is how it was born #PijameoZaragoza, an idea of ​​neighborhoods establishments in the Aragonese capital with which they seek make the most of the hours where they can stay open and attract new customers at off-the-clock hours.

The last Sunday of every month these bars offer offers, promotions and even gifts to all consumers who come to the store in their pajamas willing to consume in it and join the promoters of fashion to dress as if we were at home.

Some show up at 6:00 in the morning, respecting the curfew, when the establishments open their doors, to enjoy to the fullest what remains of night and the entrance of the day. Having a coffee, a soft drink or a beer is up to the customer, who is rewarded for his “effort”.

It has certainly been a initiative highly applauded which helps to rebuild the accounts of the bars, but also “the soul” of the customers because “the cash register in this case is always in the background,” says a worker at one of these establishments.

“We have masks, hydroalcoholic gels and the correct distance,” says another, defending that the hospitality sector is safe. In addition, “very little is said about what helps mental health to be able to disconnect at the weekend by having that escape valve”, highlights a client.

So they hope this sleepover full of laughter and endless conversations will help a little mitigate the effects of Covid-19 for establishments and become a unforgettable day for the consumers.