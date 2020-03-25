The Colombian born in Medellín, department of Antioquia, in Colombia, is turning 23 years old today.

She was Champion in the division of Fly weight for Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and although his debut in UFC it was with defeat before Maryna Moroz on March 30, 2019, in his next two fights, he was victorious, before Shana dobson on August 17, 2019 and most recently before JJ Aldrich on January 18, 2020.

Reports indicate that she is the first Colombian to fight for UFC. ‘The Colombian Queen’ debuted in MMA a local event held in Barranquilla, in her native country, and defeated what was considered by then as the best Colombian fighter, Alejandra Lara (who currently fights for Bellator). From here we wish Sabina happy birthday.