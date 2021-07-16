Paire won two consecutive games again after 18 months

Benoit paire It is news again, although this time he did not commit any disrespect or leave a bad image on the track, quite the opposite since he added his second consecutive victory in the ATP 500 from Hamburg after having defeated the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas by 7-5 and 7-6 (8). The funny thing is that the Frenchman had not won two games in a row since January 2020, when he reached the ATP 250 final in Auckland.

All the results of the day

Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-7 (2) and 6-3 to Alex Molcan Pablo Carreño Busta 7-5 and 6-3 to Carlos Taberner Federico Delbonis 6-3 and 7-6 (4) to Albert Ramos

