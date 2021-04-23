Paire, punished without Tokyo Games for bad behavior

The French tennis player Benoît Paire, number 35 of the ATP, was excluded from a possible selection for the Tokyo Olympics for the “repetition” of his misplaced behaviors on the court and also for his statements outside.

“His behavior profoundly out of place since the beginning of the year is seriously attentive to the values ​​of sport, to the image of tennis and is totally incompatible with the Olympic spirit,” said this Friday the French Tennis Federation (FFT) by announcing this decision.

The note recalled how Paire, in a match at the tournament Buenos Aires ATP On March 4, he had “unsportsmanlike and inappropriate behavior” both on the court (spitting, swearing, attitude at the end of the match) and off the court, on social media.

After being called to attention and sending a message of apology to the Federation, Paire offered some surprising statements on April 11 after losing in the first round of the Monte Carlo Master 1000. He criticized tennis without an audience and said that it was more worth going to tournaments to lose and get paid right away than to win games after the reduction in economic prizes.

From there, the FFT began an internal discussion that concluded with today’s decision, in which several committees participated and which had the approval of the captain of the French national team, Sébastien Grosjean.

Still, Paire had another controversial performance last Monday at the Barcelona tournament, with spitting after a referee decision, a lengthy monologue before scoring a point, and more intense discussions with the judge.

The FFT said that it will offer support to Paire (31 years old) “an accompaniment to help him to better pass the current period, which is living in a particularly difficult way, so that he can regain serenity, confidence and pleasure of playing.”