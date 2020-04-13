The Instagram Live maintained last week between Benoit Paire and Stan Wawrinka It is becoming an inexhaustible source of news and curious statements. French and Swiss developed their ideal player, then the Frenchman acknowledged having had sex an hour before a game, but there was also room for seriousness and self-criticism on the part of the talented Paire. So much so that questioned about his aspirations, Benoit was clear. “I have not won a Grand Slam nor will I ever win it. I do not have the capacity for it. I am lacking a lot of things physically and mentally, I am not prepared for that,” he said.

