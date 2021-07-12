Paire: “I have had a mental injury for a year”

3-17 marks the balance of Benoit paire in 2021. In fact, he has played 17 tournaments so far this year and his name has appeared in the media more for his deplorable attitudes on the court than for his tennis performances. However, he seems to want to change his image in recent weeks and consequently debuted with a win at the ATP 500 from Hamburg after taking advantage of the retirement of Ricardas Berankis in the tiebreak of the first set due to an injury to one of his ankles.

“I hope it’s not so bad because [Ricardas] He’s a great guy, but I’m honestly happy for myself because I don’t win a lot of matches anymore. I have had a mental injury for a year“, confessed the French in his press conference, according to words collected by the Twitter account Mag Courts.