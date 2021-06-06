Paire and Arneodo stay out of the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Monegasque Hugo Nys, number 55 of the ATP and the German tennis player Tim Puetz, number 38 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty minutes to the French player Benoit paire and the Monegasque tennis player Romain arneodo, numbers 83 and 97 of the ATP. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the quarterfinals of the championship.

During the game, Nys and Puetz, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, achieved 80% on the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 71% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they never managed to break the serve and their effectiveness data is 67%, a double fault and 65% of points obtained at the service.

During the quarterfinals Nys and Puetz will meet against the Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik.

This tournament takes place in Paris between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.