If before we mentioned the direct of Benoit Paire in InstagramThe French takes less time to jump another bomb. Benoit decided to confess a well-kept secret that took place in Paris. In a conversation with Wawrinka Through a live show, the Swiss transferred one of the comments made by people during the live show and questioned the Frenchman about his sexual activity … before a game. “Did you do it in the locker room?” “No, luckily in Paris the hotel is close”Paire confessed quite naturally. One more eccentricity that is practically normal for French.

Wawrinka: Ever had sex an hour before a match? Paire: Yes W: Where, when, how, w / whom? Q: I’m not saying more W: At least the city Q: There’s many cities W: Say just one Q: Paris W: So you had sex in the locker room? Q: No because you know in Paris the hotel is close – pic.twitter.com/areJoMMfFP – Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) April 10, 2020

.