A sort of new fashionable series. Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic and especially of containment, sports fans have seen their favorite athletes multiply the “live” conversations on Instagram, to remake the world and spend some time. There are for example the meetings of Karim Benzema, who does not hesitate to unzip competitors in the company of Mohamed Henni, but there are also… the “StanPairo” of Benoit Paire and Stanislas Wawrinka.

Regularly, the two tennis players – very close on the circuit – meet for video conversations in public. Warm discussions, in which the French and the Swiss talk about their careers, their adversaries, everything and nothing. But also exchanges in which the two friends, party-goers assumed, take an aperitif.

🎾 Pair-Wawrinka: Aperitif episode 2⃣ 🍸 And the least we can say is that tennis players have no trouble chaining up services during a period of confinement … 😅 🎂 Happy birthday Stan The Man! pic.twitter.com/76D2HWv2ev – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) March 28, 2020

“I don’t spend my time drinking and being torn apart”

After a live cocktail at the end of March, Paire, currently confined to Marseille, dropped a few glasses of liquor a few days ago, while chatting with Wawrinka. Asked about this little habit by L’Equipe, the native of Avignon, however, refrained from being addicted to the bottle.

Benoit Paire is unstoppable with a drink in hand. Live with Stan Wawrinka, he just had a seventh drink of Get. Containment is going well. #Tennis pic.twitter.com/eI3uhcHKjW – Alexandre Guitton (@aguitton) April 6, 2020

“I don’t want to be labeled an alcoholic tennis player,” he says. “I don’t spend my time drinking and being torn apart. I just want to take my drink and sit down. Don’t play before July or August, you never have so much time usually. So it’s hard to prepare, to play sports. And then I like to live, have fun, enjoy. when it’s 6 pm and we want to chat, we have a drink. But we’re still top athletes, we don’t have a drink every night. ”

Proof that he is not unconscious, Benoit Paire also ensures that he does a little exercise. “I have a smashed tire, it’s impossible to change it at the moment with the confinement. So I’m on a bike, it forces me to play sports,” he laughs. “I’m going out an hour next to the house. There are a few climbs in the area, I also take the opportunity to run around a bit. ” History to be ready for the resumption, or for the next “StanPairo”.